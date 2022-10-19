How to Watch The Yankees vs Astros MLB ALCS Playoffs Live

Does it feel like the ALDS was yesterday and now it’s already time for the ALCS? That’s because it literally was yesterday. The New York Yankees were forced into a quick turnaround after game five of the ALDS was postponed to Tuesday due to inclement weather in New York. Nevertheless, the Yankees advance to the ALCS and play game one against the Houston Astros today, Oct. 19.

The Astros are favored to win this best-of-seven series, but you never know with Yankees sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Speaking of the latter, after Judge’s second-inning home run in game five of the ALDS, the right fielder has now hit more home runs in winner-take-all playoff games than any other player in MLB history. Are we still confident that Houston will win the ALCS? There’s only one way to find out.

Where can you stream the Yankees vs Astros MLB ALCS?

Watch the Yankees vs Astros ALCS on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is our preferred service for watching the NLCS this week. First-time customers receive 50% off their first month using the service. You will have access to 32+ channels with Sling Orange for only $17.50, 42+ channels with Sling Blue for only $17.50 and 50+ channels with Sling Orange & Blue for only $25.

Subscribers of Sling Orange can watch MLB playoff games on TBS, Fox, FS1, ESPN, and ESPN2. For just $35 per month, Sling TV provides all of those sports channels and so much more.

Now is the time to subscribe to Sling TV before the Yankees and the Astros face off in the ALCS – you won’t want to miss Judge breaking another home run record this season.

Watch the Yankees vs Astros ALCS on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

In addition to free access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, all Hulu + Live TV plans include 75+ channels. There is only one main plan with Hulu + Live TV, but you can pay $6 more per month to have the same amount of channels ad-free. The MLB playoffs can be streamed with Hulu + Live TV on ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS.

Watch the Yankees vs Astros ALCS on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

If you are someone who only needs 43+ channels on your streaming service, or you’d rather pay more for 214+ channels, FuboTV has lots of options for you. FuboTV provides MLB playoff coverage on four channels. You can stream the seven-game series between the Astros and the Yankees on ABC, Fox, FS1, and ESPN with this service. FuboTV also provides a seven-day free trial, which is included with all plans.

Watch the Yankees vs Astros ALCS on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

Varying from $69.99-$149.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM offers several different plans depending on your price point and channel desires. If you’re looking for ALCS coverage this week, you can watch the series on ABC, Fox, ESPN, FS1, and TBS with this service. DIRECTV STREAM also offers a five-day free trial with the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you like. This service also gives you $40 off your first two months of using it ($20 per month).

Watch the Yankees vs Astros ALCS on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time) Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

For a limited time only, YouTube TV is offering a six-day free trial. This means that if you sign up now, you can watch almost all of the ALCS for free. You can watch the Astros and the Yankees on channels such as BC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and TBS with this service. Although YouTube TV offers one simple plan, you can pay for a higher-resolution display or additional Sports Plus add-ons.

Yankees vs Astros ALCS streaming schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees @ 7:37 p.m. (Fox, FS1, ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees @ 7:37 p.m. (Fox, FS1, ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees @ 5:07 p.m. (Fox, FS1, ESPN)

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees @ 7:07 p.m. (Fox, FS1, ESPN)

Monday, Oct. 24: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees @ 4:07 p.m. (Fox, FS1, ESPN)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees @ 6:07 p.m. (Fox, FS1, ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees @ 7:37 p.m. (Fox, FS1, ESPN)

All times are in ET.