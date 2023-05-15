How To Watch the Vegas Golden Knights: Best Options 2023

Las Vegas is a city known for several things: Fremont Street, the (new) Strip, gun ranges, the auto racing speedway, and, of course, the Vegas Golden Knights. If you’re a Knights fan and you don’t feel the need to pay for a cable plan, you’ll need to know how to watch the Vegas Golden Knights face-off against the Edmonton Oilers. When you are a Golden Knights lover, fan of the Hurricanes, or a Dallas Stars enthusiast having the right live tv streaming service can guarantee you don’t ever miss any of the action during this years race to the Stanley Cup.

Where can you stream the Vegas Golden Knights?

What channels air the Vegas Golden Knights?

You’ll be able to catch the Vegas Golden Knights’ games fairly easily. If you live in the Vegas area, you’ll be able to find coverage on Fox Sports Las Vegas, but the rest of us will have to settle for the coverage scattered across AT&T SportsNet, ESPN, ABC, TNT, or NHL Power Play. With so many options, you might ask yourself, “What’s the best way to solve how to watch the Golden Knights game tonight?” The options are numerous, yes, but that just means several different sports streaming services satisfy your need for a Vegas Golden Knights stream and who’s going to complain about that.

How To Watch The Vegas Golden Knights on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31 No Sling Blue $45 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $60 47 No

Sling TV is one of our favorite streaming services for sports fans, and after looking at Sling TV’s channel lineup, it’s easy to see why. Across its various plans, you’ll get access to ESPN and TNT, which you need for Golden Knights games, in addition to ESPN2, ESPN3, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and even more — especially after tacking on the Sports Extra package. Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial at this time, but it does offer half off your first month of service if you’re interested in making the switch. Additionally, if you decide Sling TV isn’t for you, it’s simple to cancel.

Other ways to watch the Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights schedule & scores

Round 1: Golden Knights vs. Jets

Game 1: Tuesday, April 18 (at VGK): Jets 5, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Thursday, April 20 (at VGK): Golden Knights 5, Jets 2

Game 3: Saturday, April 22 (at WPG): Golden Knights 5, Jets 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Monday, April 24 (at WPG): Golden Knights 4, Jets 2

Game 5: Thursday, April 27 (at VGK): Golden Knights 4, Jets 1

Round 2: Golden Knights vs Oilers

Game 1: Wednesday, May 3 (@VGK): Golden Knights 6 , Oilers 4

Game 2: Saturday, May 6 (@VGK): Golden Knights 1, Oilers 5

Game 3: Monday, May 8 (@EDM): Golden Knights 5 , Oilers 1

Game 4: Wednesday, May 10 (@EDM): Golden Knights 1, Oilers 4

Game 5: Friday, May 12 (@VGK): Golden Knights 4 , Oilers 3

Game 6: Sunday, May 14 (@EDM): Golden Knights 5, Oilers 2

Round 3: Western: Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars

Game 1: Friday, May 19 (LAS) Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 2: Sunday, May 21(LAS) Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 3: Tuesday, May 23(DAL) Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 4: Thursday, May 25(DAL)Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 5: Saturday, May 27(LAS)Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 6: Monday, May 29(DAL)Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 7: Wednesday, May 31(LAS)Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

You can find the full schedule on ESPN.com.

FAQ

How can I steam the Golden Knights game tonight?

If you subscribe to any of the streaming services that offer the channels broadcasting the game, such as ESPN, you can snag a livestream on your preferred device in your preferred location.

Can I watch the Golden Knights on Hulu?

Yes, if you bundle your Hulu plan with ESPN Plus or Live TV, you’ll get an ESPN livestream you can use to watch Vegas Golden Knights games.

What channel are the Vegas Golden Knights on?

Golden Knights games air live on AT&T SportsNet, ABC, ESPN, and TNT. You can find games on ESPN Plus as well.