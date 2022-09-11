How to Watch the Seattle Seahawks Games Live This Season (2022)

With no more Russel Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks are prepared to turn to Geno Smith and Drew Lock to lead the Seahawks to the playoffs. Seahawks fans are very interested to see how that pans out. Thankfully, the offense is loaded with weapons in a healthy D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett while the defense stepped up big at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Trying to find where to stream all the Seahawks games live this season? You’ve come to the right place. You can watch almost all of the Seahawks 2022/2023 games on a streaming service that has FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s break down which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the Seattle Seahawks games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $33+ Yes YouTube TV $34.99+ Yes

Current deals

Sling TV: Half off your first month

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off over your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months



Our Preferred Service: Watch Seattle Seahawks games on Sling TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange + Blue $50+ 50+ No

On the more budget friendly side, Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services on the market. And it’s undoubtedly one of the best options for watching the Seahawks this season with live streaming access to local FOX and NBC channels.

With starting costs at only $35 per month, users can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan or can merge both packages for $50 per month. Sling TV is also running a deal right now to get 50% off your first month.

Watch Seattle Seahawks games on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) $75.99 75+ No

Hulu holds one of the best on-demand libraries of movies, shows and originals as well as 75+ live TV channels starting at just $69.99 per month. And now when you sign up for any Hulu + Live TV plan you get Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free. All those things combined made it easy for our team to rank Hulu as one of our best options this season.

Watch Seattle Seahawks games on DIRECTV Stream

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial ENTERTAINMENT $69.99 65+ Yes CHOICE $89.99 90+ Yes ULTIMATE $104.99 130+ Yes PREMIER $149.99 140+ Yes

DirecTV STREAM comes in as our second best option mainly due to it’s wide channel offering of national and local channels. Which is exactly what sports fans are looking for. Plus, for a limited time DIRECTV STREAM is offering a 5-day free trial to let you test the service out before selecting a monthly package. Right now DIRECTV STREAM is also offering $40 off your first two months.

Watch Seattle Seahawks games on FuboTV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124* Yes Elite $79.99 178* Yes Ultimate $99.99 214* Yes Latino $33 43* Yes

FuboTV made the list due to its flexibility and availability for sports fans. There are four main plans with FuboTV, all that offer channels like FOX, CBS, NBC, and some add-ons even offer NFL RedZone and NFL Network. Although it can be a bit on the more expensive side for bigger plans, the channels list makes the cost worth it for most customers. You can also start each plan with a 7-day free trial.

Watch Seattle Seahawks games on YouTube TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Base $65+ 85+ Yes (limited time)

YouTube TV is another solid option for all sports fans. And they make it easy with only offering one plan. For $64.99 per month, you can watch on demand movies and shows as well as over 85+ live TV channels. Right now, YouTube TV is also running a promotion to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month).