How to Watch the 2022 Presidents Cup Live This Weekend

With this year’s Presidents Cup teeing off, the United States team lead by captain Davis Love III will take on Trevor Immelman and the International team. As Tiger took a step back as captain this year, and all of the LIV Golf players that won’t be in attendance, this year’s President Cup is going to have a little different look and feel to the match play for PGA tour players.

After Tiger Woods and the United States team mounted its incredible victory in 2019 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia against the International team, we will want to keep an eye on how things start to shake out near the end of the tournament. Sometimes all you need is a Sunday miracle.

The tournament will begin with matches being played between foursomes and four balls on Thursday and Friday and will transition into 12 singles matches on Sunday to find out which team will be crowned this year’s President Cup champions. The tournament coverage will be broadcasted on the Golf Channel and NBC this year so continue reading to see all your options of how to live stream the Presidents Cup this year.

Tournament details

What: 2022 Presidents Cup

When: Thursday-Sunday; September 22-25

Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Where can you stream almost all of the Presidents Cup coverage?

Current streaming service deals

Sling TV: Half off your first month

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off over your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months

Watch the Presidents Cup on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange + Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV offers golf fans an excellent deal to catch almost every shot between the United States and International teams this weekend. As the weekend approaches get ready for some heated match play that will leave one team crowned as the champion. Packages start at just $35 a month offering 32+ channels. Sling Blue or Sling Orange and Blue both offer NBC and will be your best ways to watch the Presidents Cup this weekend on Sling TV.

Although there is no free trial currently with Sling TV they are offering new customers 50% off their first month which would bring your total down to $17.50 or $25. Make sure you take advantage of this deal before the Presidents Cup is over and you miss out on an exciting Sunday finish.

Other ways to watch the Presidents Cup Live

Presidents Cup streaming schedule

Thursday, September 22: 12:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 23: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 24: 7-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, September 25: 12-6 p.m. (NBC)