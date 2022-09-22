How to Watch the 2022 Presidents Cup Live This Weekend

With this year’s Presidents Cup teeing off, the United States team lead by captain Davis Love III will take on Trevor Immelman and the International team. As Tiger took a step back as captain this year, and all of the LIV Golf players that won’t be in attendance, this year’s President Cup is going to have a little different look and feel to the match play for PGA tour players.
After Tiger Woods and the United States team mounted its incredible victory in 2019 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia against the International team, we will want to keep an eye on how things start to shake out near the end of the tournament. Sometimes all you need is a Sunday miracle.
The tournament will begin with matches being played between foursomes and four balls on Thursday and Friday and will transition into 12 singles matches on Sunday to find out which team will be crowned this year’s President Cup champions. The tournament coverage will be broadcasted on the Golf Channel and NBC this year so continue reading to see all your options of how to live stream the Presidents Cup this year.
Tournament details
What: 2022 Presidents Cup
When: Thursday-Sunday; September 22-25
Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
Where can you stream almost all of the Presidents Cup coverage?
|Streaming Service
|Price per Month
|Free Trial
|Sling TV
|$35+
|No
|Hulu + Live TV
|$69.99+
|No
|DIRECTV STREAM
|$69.99+
|Yes
|FuboTV
|$33+
|Yes
|YouTube TV
|$34.99+
|Yes
|Peacock
|$4+
|Yes
Current streaming service deals
- Sling TV: Half off your first month
- Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand
- DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off over your first two months
- FuboTV: Free trial
- YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months
Watch the Presidents Cup on Sling TV (our preferred service)
|Plan
|Price Per Month
|Channels
|Free Trial
|Sling Orange
|$35+
|32+
|No
|Sling Blue
|$35+
|42+
|No
|Sling Orange + Blue
|$50+
|50+
|No
Sling TV offers golf fans an excellent deal to catch almost every shot between the United States and International teams this weekend. As the weekend approaches get ready for some heated match play that will leave one team crowned as the champion. Packages start at just $35 a month offering 32+ channels. Sling Blue or Sling Orange and Blue both offer NBC and will be your best ways to watch the Presidents Cup this weekend on Sling TV.
Although there is no free trial currently with Sling TV they are offering new customers 50% off their first month which would bring your total down to $17.50 or $25. Make sure you take advantage of this deal before the Presidents Cup is over and you miss out on an exciting Sunday finish.
Other ways to watch the Presidents Cup Live
Presidents Cup streaming schedule
Thursday, September 22: 12:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday, September 23: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday, September 24: 7-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, September 25: 12-6 p.m. (NBC)
"We often receive complimentary products to review at Sportsnaut. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn a share of the revenue from our affiliate partners."