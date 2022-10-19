How to Watch The Padres vs Phillies MLB NLCS Playoffs Live

NLCS Revvy:

The NLCS is underway after the San Diego Padres pulled off an NLDS upset over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday; the Philadelphia Phillies also pulled off an upset over the Atlanta Braves to secure its NLCS spot.

Both teams playing in the NLCS this year were bottom seeds, and whoever wins this series will play in the World Series. The Phillies haven’t made it to a World Series game in 13 years, and it’s been 24 years since the Padres have played in a World Series game. Both teams had to face the New York Yankees in their last World Series game.

The Padres will continue a best-of-seven series against the Phillies, with Philadelphia leading 1-0 and the next game starting Wednesday, Oct. 19 in San Diego.

Where can you stream the Padres vs Phillies MLB NLCS?

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 50+ No

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM provides the same TV coverage as DIRECTV but for streaming. You can watch the NLCS on channels such as ABC, Fox, ESPN, FS1, and TBS with this service. DIRECTV STREAM also offers a five-day free trial with the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you like. This service also gives you $40 off your first two months of using it ($20 per month).

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV offers MLB postseason coverage on four channels. You can watch the Phillies and the Padres battle it out on ABC, Fox, FS1, and ESPN with this service. FuboTV also provides a seven-day free trial, which is included with all plans. Varying from $33-$99.99 per month, you have lots of options with FuboTV.

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV offers one main plan that includes 75+ channels. You can pay $6 more per month to have the same amount of channels ad-free. The MLB playoffs can be streamed with Hulu + Live TV on ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS. This service also gives you access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free.

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time) Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

For $64.99 per month, you can watch the NLCS on ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and TBS with YouTube TV. Also, for a limited time only, YouTube TV offers a six-day free trial. Although YouTube TV offers one simple plan, you can pay for a higher-resolution display or additional Sports Plus add-ons.

If you are Spanish speaking, you can watch MLB’s postseason with the Spanish plan for just $34.99 per month.

Padres vs Phillies NLCS streaming schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 18: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 8:03 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 4:35 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 7:37 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 7:45 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 2:37 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Monday, Oct. 24: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 8:03 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 8:03 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

All times listed are in ET.