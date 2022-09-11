How to Watch the New York Giants Games Live This Season (2022)

Giants fans could be in store for another tough year if they don’t break the mold heading into the 2022 season. With only one playoff berth in the last 10 years, fans are ready to see Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones take the team to the promised land.

Looking to stream all the New York Giants games this season? You’re in the right place! You can watch most of the Giants 2022/2023 season on a streaming service that offers FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s break down which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the New York Giants games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $33+ Yes YouTube TV $34.99+ Yes

Current deals

Sling TV: Half off your first month

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off over your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months

Watch New York Giants games on Sling TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange + Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is a fantastic option for cord cutters looking to live stream the Giants games this season. With Sling TV, you can watch any local channels on FOX or NBC as well as every Monday Night Football game on ESPN.

At only $35 per month, customers can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan. There’s also the option of combining the two for $50 per month. The Sling Blue plan is a better option for NFL fans based off the channels list, but the Sling Orange + Blue package will cover the full range of sports content from ESPN to NFL and local channels.

Read the full Sling TV review.

Watch New York Giants games on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV is among our top ranked services for the NFL for many reasons. First, with any live TV plan you get access to the entire on-demand library of movies, shows and originals as well as 75+ live TV channels. And at a starting price of $69.99 per month it’s competitive with other options. Both Hulu + Live TV plans also include unlimited DVR and an wide range of supported devices. You’ll also be able to watch ESPN Plus and Disney Plus with either plan, making your non-football watching days just as entertaining.

Read the full Hulu review.

Watch New York Giants games on DIRECTV Stream

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial ENTERTAINMENT $69.99 65+ Yes CHOICE $89.99 90+ Yes ULTIMATE $104.99 130+ Yes PREMIER $149.99 140+ Yes

DirecTV STREAM is the replacement for AT&T’s older service that’s been revamped in a much better way. The service is based on no-commitment, making it an great choice for sports fans.

You can also choose to start with a 5-day free trial to test the service out before choosing a monthly plan. Right now, you’ll also get $40 off your first two months when you sign up below. DirecTV STREAM enables you to watch on up to 20 screens in your household at any time and have the ability to access over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

Read the full DIRECTV STREAM review.

Watch New York Giants games on FuboTV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124* Yes Elite $79.99 178* Yes Ultimate $99.99 214* Yes Latino $33 43* Yes

FuboTV has become the service that global sports fans flock to. The streaming service has grown to be a fantastic option for soccer fans, MLB fans, NFL fans, and much more. Each plan offers popular channels like FOX, CBS, ESPN, NBC, and NFL RedZone. There’s also the Sports Plus add-on,where you’ll get access to various other sports channels. Try out the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan before committing to it by signing up for the seven-day free trial.

Read the full FuboTV review.

Watch New York Giants games on YouTube TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Base $65+ 85+ Yes (limited time)

YouTube TV is the only option listed that has only a single plan. For $64.99 per month, you’ll get to watch over 85+ channels and a decently sized library of on demand content. Plus, YouTube TV is running a deal right now to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) and an extended free trial.