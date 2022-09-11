How to Watch the New England Patriots Live Games in (2022)

The New England Patriots are in a new chapter of their franchise. Tom Brady is three years separated from the team and the rookie Pro Bowl quarterback, Mac Jones, looks to be the next franchise QB in New England. The Patriots had little to no cap space to work with this offseason due to their spending ventures in 2021 free agency and lost All-Pro cornerback JC Jackson (signed with Chargers), but they believe the core players on the roster will provide everything they need to make another run at the AFC East title.

If you’re looking to stream the New England Patriots games this season, you’ve come to the right spot. Each streaming service offers networks like FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network so you can watch a variety of games on your NFL Sunday. Let’s break down some of the best options:

Where can you stream almost all of the New England Patriots games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $33+ Yes YouTube TV $34.99+ Yes

Current deals

Sling TV: Half off your first month

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off over your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months

Our Preferred Service: Watch New England Patriots games on Sling TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange + Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV has some of the best affordable live TV plans to watch the Patriots this season. With access to local FOX and NBC channels, you can’t go wrong. You’ll also get 50% off your first month with Sling for a limited time!

They offer an Orange plan and Blue plan for $35 per month each or you can combine the two for just $50 per month. If you only want to stream Patriots games the Sling Blue plan will be the better option but the Sling Orange + Blue package provides the premier sports fan with more content than just football. Sling TV has a ton of channels in their offerings with networks like ESPN, NFL, NBA and all the local channels. It really comes down to what you’re looking to stream.

Watch New England Patriots games on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to tons of NFL content including your Patriots games with over 75+ live TV channels. They also have an entire on-demand library of movies, shows and originals for $69.99 per month. Or if you would like the ad free option you can upgrade your plan for $75.99 per month. With a wide range of supported streaming devices and unlimited DVR, DirecTV has got you covered. Did you know that with Hulu + Live TV you also get access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus? When game day is over you can stream tons of movies and TV shows making your non sports days just as enjoyable as Pats games.

Watch New England Patriots games on DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial ENTERTAINMENT $69.99 65+ Yes CHOICE $89.99 90+ Yes ULTIMATE $104.99 130+ Yes PREMIER $149.99 140+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM offers four plans but works a little differently. With their no commitment offer, you can cancel or keep the service and not be charged any additional fees or months. DIRECTV Stream will get you access to over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more. They also give you the option to stream on up to 20 screens in your home so you’ll never miss a single play. For a limited time only, you can try a 5-day free trial before making your decision and once you’ve ready to choose a plan you’ll get $40 off your first two months.

Watch New England Patriots games on FuboTV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124* Yes Elite $79.99 178* Yes Ultimate $99.99 214* Yes Latino $33 43* Yes

Looking for a reliable streaming service that has all the games? FuboTV is the optio for you. All four of FuboTV’s plans include major channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone. You can also get the Sports Plus add-on giving you access to a handful of Stadium and PAC-12 networks. Before deciding on a plan, make sure to try out the seven-day free trial.

Watch New England Patriots games on YouTube TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Base $65+ 85+ Yes (limited time)

YouTube TV offers one Base plan for $64.99 a month that includes 85+ channels from ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS. You can also catch up on all your non-sports related shows with the on demand offerings. For a limited time, YouTube Tv is offering $30 off the first three months ($10 per month) which could cover more than half of the New England Patriots games.

YouTube TV also gives you the option to upgrade to 4K Plus for a higher-quality picture.