The MLB postseason begins Friday, Oct. 7 with 12 teams competing in the playoffs instead of 10. With the AL Wild Card round beginning Friday, one team was added to the wild-card spot in both leagues. In the American League, four teams will be competing in the best-of-three series to see who will play the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in the ALDS. This best-of-three series replaced the old two single-elimination games after the MLB added two wild-card spots to its postseason.

Debuting the postseason in the AL Wild Card matchup is the Cleveland Guardians competing against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cleveland; the victor of this three-game series will take on the Yankees in the ALDS. Later on Friday, the Seattle Mariners face off with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada; the victor of this three-game series will take on the Astros in the ALDS.

What Channels is the MLB AL Wild Card Games being aired on?

This year the AL Wild Card games will be aired on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Sign up for one of these live tv streaming services to catch all the action as the MLB Playoffs get underway.

Where can you stream the MLB AL Wild Card games?

Other ways to watch AL Wild Card games

AL Wild Card streaming schedule

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 12:07 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ 4:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 12:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ 4:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9: Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 4:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ 2:07 p.m.

All times listed are in ET.