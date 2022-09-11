How to Watch the Miami Dolphins Games Live This Season (2022)

There’s a different kind of anticipation this season for the Miami Dolphins. Signing over 10 free agents this offseason including the lightning fast wide receiver Tyreek Hill aka “Cheetah”, three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Amstead and three new stud running backs, there’s a lot to look forward for third year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his favorite weapon Jaylen Waddle. Some experts are saying they might have the most potent and explosive offense in the league this year. Only question is whether the Dolphins defense will be able to find a way to stop teams from scoring.

If you’re looking to stream all the Miami Dolphins games live, look no further. You can watch nearly all of the Dolphins 2022/2023 season on a streaming service that offers FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Some of the best options are laid out below:

Where can you stream almost all of the Miami Dolphins games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $33+ Yes YouTube TV $34.99+ Yes

Our Preferred Service: Watch Miami Dolphins games on Sling TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange + Blue $50+ 50+ No

If you’re looking for a more affordable streaming option Sling TV might be the right option for you. With Sling TV you can access all local games on FOX or NBC and you also won’t miss a single Monday Night Football game on ESPN. Pick between the Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan for $35 per month or combine them both for $50 per month. Plus you’ll get 50% off your first month right now.

The Sling Blue plan is a better option for you Dolphins fans’ who only want to stream football games. The Sling Orange + Blue package is a better option for your regular sports fan looking to stream more than just football. With one of the most comprehensive channel offerings from ESPN to NFL and local channels, Sling Orange + Blue will provide you with everything you’re looking for in a streaming service.

Watch Miami Dolphins games on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV gets you access to 75+ live TV channels including your Miami Dolphins games and an entire on-demand library of movies, shows and originals for just $69.99 per month. If you prefer the ad free option you can upgrade your plan for $75.99 per month. With a wide range of supported streaming devices and unlimited DVR, Hulu + Live TV has coverage all over the field. Would you like premier access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus? Hulu + Live TV gets you access to a bunch of sports and non-sports content for any day your favorite team isn’t playing a game.

Watch Miami Dolphins games on DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial ENTERTAINMENT $69.99 65+ Yes CHOICE $89.99 90+ Yes ULTIMATE $104.99 130+ Yes PREMIER $149.99 140+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is a new approach to streaming service with their unique no commitment offer. You can cancel the service once the season ends and you won’t be charged a penny extra or keep the service for all your seasons and get access to over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more. Don’t forget to try the limited time 5-day free trial before making your decision. Once you do decide on the right plan you’ll get $40 off your first two months. DIRECTV STREAM gives you the option to stream on up to 20 screens so you’ll never miss a touchdown.

Watch Miami Dolphins games on FuboTV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124* Yes Elite $79.99 178* Yes Ultimate $99.99 214* Yes Latino $33 43* Yes

FuboTV is considered by many as one of the more reliable streaming services for all you die-hard football fans. Every one of FuboTV’s plans offer major channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone. If you’d like even more sports channels, get the Sports Plus add-on that’ll give you access to a number of Stadium and PAC-12 networks. Before deciding on the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan, try out the seven-day free trial and see how you like it.

Watch Miami Dolphins games on YouTube TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Base $65+ 85+ Yes (limited time)

The YouTube TV plan is a little different from the others as they only offer one plan. For $64.99 per month, the Youtube TV base package includes 85+ channels from ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and many more. They also include on demand content as well, so you can catch up on all your non-sports content on the Dolphins off days. Right now, YouTube TV is also having a promotion that gets you $30 off the first three months ($10 per month) which could cover more than half of the Miami Dolphins games.

YouTube TV also gives you the option to upgrade to 4K Plus for a higher-quality picture.