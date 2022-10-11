How to Watch the Mariners vs Astros MLB ALDS Playoffs Live

After an impressive comeback at Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Seattle Mariners secured a spot in the ALDS and will begin the best-of-five series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Although the Mariners had defeated the Blue Jays in the first game of the best-of-three Wild Card series on Friday, the first half of the second game wasn’t looking good for the Mariners. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the score was 8-1 Blue Jays. And then the Mariners made an inconceivable comeback. Scoring four runs in the sixth, four in the eighth and one in the ninth, the Mariners successfully swept the Blue Jays with a 10-9 win and secured a spot in the ALDS.

Next, the Mariners will face off against the Astros in Texas for the best-of-five ALDS. And, although the Astros are favored to win, you never know what this Mariners team will pull off, so you’ll need to watch on a live tv streaming service to find out.

Where can you stream the Mariners vs Astros MLB ALDS?

Watch the Mariners vs Astros ALDS on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 50+ No

If you want to watch the ALDS this week, you can get an exceptional deal with Sling TV. This is the first year that the Mariners have made it to the playoffs since 2001, so even if you’re not a Mariners fan, you have to tune in to see history in the making.

Not only is Sling TV your cheapest option for watching the ALDS this week, but the service provides 31+ channels. On top of that, Sling TV provides first-time customers 50% off their first month. So instead of $35 per month for Sling Orange or Sling Blue, it’s only $17.50 per month and only $25 per month for Sling Orange & Blue.

Watch the Mariners vs Astros ALDS on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

With deals beginning at $69.99 per month for 75+ channels, you can certainly stream MLB’s postseason with DIRECTV STREAM. Plus, if you’re not ready to commit just yet, DIRECTV STREAM offers a free five-day trial, so you can watch the ALDS for free this week before deciding if you want to continue with the service.

Watch the Mariners vs Astros ALDS on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

For only $99.99, you can stream 214+ channels on FuboTV. Moreover, all FuboTV plans offer a seven-day free trial, so you’ll have plenty of time to stream the MLB playoffs this season before deciding if FuboTV is right for you.

Watch the Mariners vs Astros ALDS on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

With only a $6 difference between ads and no ads, Hulu + Live TV offers 75+ channels on its service. Although there is no free trial, Hulu + Live TV gets you access to Disney Plus as well as ESPN Plus.

Watch the Mariners vs Astros ALDS on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time) Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

After Sling TV, YouTube TV is your second cheapest option for watching the Mariners and Astros play this week. For just $64.99 per month, you can stream 85+ channels on YouTube TV. Also, for a limited time only, this service offers a six-day free trial.

Mariners vs Astros ALDS streaming schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros @ 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 13: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros @ 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros @ TBA (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros @ TBA (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 17: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros @ TBA (TBS)

All times listed are in ET.