How to Watch the Houston Texans Games Live This Season (2022)

Will the second-year standout, Davis Mills, take the leap and become the Houston Texans next franchise quarterback? Will they be able to replace the talent of Deshaun Watson? There’s a lot of question marks regarding the Texans offense but 2022 first round pick, Derek Stingley Jr., believes he can make an instant impact on the defense and help turn this defense in the right direction. The franchise woes of the past two seasons for the Texans have been tough, but new Head Coach Lovie Smith has plans to rebuild this team and compete for the AFC South title once again.

If you’re looking to stream all the Houston Texans games live, you’ve come to the right place. You can watch nearly all of the Texans 2022/2023 season on a streaming service that offers FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s break down which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the Houston Texans games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $33+ Yes YouTube TV $34.99+ Yes

Our Preferred Service: Watch Houston Texans games on Sling TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange + Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is one of the more affordable Live TV streaming options and is our top option for streaming the Texans this season. With access to local FOX and NBC channels, you won’t worry about where you can watch your favorite home team with Sling. Starting at only $35 per month, users can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan or can combine the two for $50 per month.

The Sling Blue plan has a better range of options for you die-hard football fans, but the Sling Orange + Blue package will cover the full range of sports content from ESPN to NFL and local channels, making it among the most comprehensive options. If you love all things sports, the Orange + Blue package may be worth trying out instead.

Watch Houston Texans games on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV grants you access to the entire on-demand library of movies, shows and originals as well as 75+ live TV channels for $69.99 per month. You may also upgrade to the no-ad plan for $75.99 per month. Both Hulu + Live TV plans also include unlimited DVR and a solid range of supported streaming devices. You’ll also get premier access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus with either plan, making your non-sports watching days just as exciting.

Watch Houston Texans games on DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial ENTERTAINMENT $69.99 65+ Yes CHOICE $89.99 90+ Yes ULTIMATE $104.99 130+ Yes PREMIER $149.99 140+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is a new streaming service that has no-commitments, which allows you to stream the entire season without fear of being locked into a contract. For a limited time you can try out a 5-day free trial to see if you like the service before choosing a monthly plan. To make it even better, you’ll get $40 off your first two months once you sign up for a monthly plan. DIRECTV STREAM also allows you to watch on up to 20 screens in your household at any time so you won’t miss a single snap of any game. You also have the ability to access over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

Watch Houston Texans games on FuboTV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124* Yes Elite $79.99 178* Yes Ultimate $99.99 214* Yes Latino $33 43* Yes

FuboTV is a great streaming service for any die-hard fan. Each of the four plans offers major channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone. If you would like access to a variety of stadium and PAC-12 channels, you can also get the Sports Plus add-on. Before making your decision, make sure to sign up for the seven-day free trial for the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan.

Watch Houston Texans games on YouTube TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Base $65+ 85+ Yes (limited time)

YouTube TV is one of the only services that offers just a single plan. For $64.99 per month, you’ll get access to over 85+ channels including ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and many more. YouTube TV also offers a good range of on demand content. Right now, YouTube TV is also running a promotion to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) so don’t miss out!

With YouTube TV, you can always pay for additional Sports Plus add-ons or upgrade to 4K Plus for a higher-quality picture.