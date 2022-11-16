It’s been four years since France took home the gold for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The highly anticipated 2022 competition will kick off on Nov. 20 in Qatar with 32 teams. This year marks the 22nd official FIFA World Cup since the tournaments began in 1930, and it’s the first time it’s being held in a Middle Eastern country.

Calling all worldwide soccer fans: You’re going to want to tune in to the matches on a streaming service so you can watch them anytime, anywhere. Since the World Cup only occurs every four years, there’s no time to miss the action. This is the real deal.

We’ll show you how to catch all 64 matches from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 on the top-rated streaming services.

Where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The tournament will be airing live on Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) as well as on Telemundo in Spanish. But for a more affordable watch experience with extra flexibility and convenience, you’ll want to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Vidgo to get all the action.

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Channels Free Trial? Hulu + Live TV $69.99-$75.99 75+ No DirecTV Stream $69.99-$149.99 75+ Yes FuboTV $69.99-$99.99 124+ Yes Vidgo $59.95-$99.95 110+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 100+ Yes Sling TV $40-$55 31+ 50% off first month

Watch the FIFA World Cup on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a 3-in-1 deal with 75+ channels. Whether you choose the $69.99-per-month plan with ads or the $75.99-per-month plan without ads, you’ll have access to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus all in one. Subscribing to Hulu just for the FIFA World Cup? The streaming service has you covered with Fox and FS1. Looking forward to spending your Sundays watching football all day long? You’ll have access to SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, and more. Want to take a break from sports to binge-watch renowned Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “Love, Victor?,” Hulu has you covered on that front, too. You can also curate your subscription by purchasing add-ons and extras like HBO Max, STARZ, and SHOWTIME.

Watch the FIFA World Cup on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers four different package options: Entertainment for $69.99 per month with 75+ channels, Choice for $89.99 per month with 105+ channels, Ultimate for $104.99 per month with 140+ channels, and Premier for $149.99 per month with 150+ channels. Since each of the four packages includes FS1, you can opt for any of them to watch the entirety of the FIFA World Cup. Other channels you’ll get with a DirecTV Stream subscription include ESPN, ESPN2, A&E, Bravo, Comedy Central, PBS, and more — and you can watch over 40,000 on-demand titles.

Select the higher-tier packages, Ultimate or Premier, if you want access to additional sports channels like CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 2, NHL Network, and the Olympic Channel. That way, you can get all your sports craze in one. Better yet, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, so you can test it before committing to ensure it’s the perfect option for you.

Watch the FIFA World Cup on FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV is another great choice to catch the FIFA World Cup because no matter which of the three primary plans you choose — Pro, Elite, or Ultimate — you’ll have access to Fox and FS1. Starting with the least expensive option (and an ideal plan for families), the Pro package costs $69.99 per month for 124+ channels. For just $10 more at $79.99, you can get 178+ channels and premium features like Fubo Extra and News Plus with FuboTV’s Elite Plan.

If you want the most comprehensive plan with at least 214 channels, SHOWTIME, Sports Plus, and more, the Ultimate plan for $99.99 per month is where you’ll want to splurge. FuboTV is the hub for all things live sports, and you can try it out for free for seven days to decide if it’s the way to go.

Watch the FIFA World Cup on Vidgo

Last but not least, our final recommendation for livestreaming the FIFA World Cup is through Vidgo. Whether you select the Plus Package for $59.95 per month for access to over 110 live channels and on-demand content or the Premium Package for just $20 more for over 150 channels and free DVR storage, you’ll be able to tune in to the World Cup matches at home or on the go. You can also opt for the Vidgo Mas Spanish Package, which costs $39.95 per month for 45+ channels. Vidgo is a simple way to stream all your favorites, and you get a lot of bang for your buck. Test out the current free-trial offer to make sure it’s where you want to watch the rest of the World Cup this year.

Watch the FIFA World Cup on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another affordable streaming service. With over 100 sports, news, and entertainment channels, you can watch anything from NBC, Freeform, and TBS to ESPN, FS1, and Fox. The best part is that you get a 14-day free trial, nearly double the length of most other trials. YouTube TV’s Base Plan, which costs $64.99 per month, also comes with unlimited DVR storage and six different accounts per household, meaning every family member can enjoy their favorites.

With the FIFA World Cup approaching, it’s the perfect time to test out YouTube TV since the streaming service is currently offering a promo: $54.99 per month for three months ($10 off each month). For the Spanish speakers out there, YouTube TV also provides a Spanish Plan for just $34.99 per month and currently $24.99 per month for the first six months.

Watch the FIFA World Cup on Sling TV

Sling TV is the streaming service you need if you’re on a budget (and let’s be real: who’s not on a budget these days?). With Sling’s promo of 50% off your first month, there’s really nothing to lose. You can choose between the Orange plan for $40 per month ($20 for your first month) for 31 channels, the Blue plan for $40 per month ($20 for your first month) for 41 channels, or the combined Orange & Blue plan for just $55 per month ($27.50 for your first month) for 47 channels. To watch the FIFA World Cup, you’ll need to select either the Blue or Orange & Blue plan to access FS1 and Fox. Keep in mind, however, that Fox is only available in these select markets:

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee

Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

FIFA World Cup schedule 2022

FIFA

There will be 64 matches, starting with Qatar vs. Ecuador on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. Eastern (Fox). You can find the full schedule on the official World Cup website.

Watch the FIFA World Cup on the go

It doesn’t matter whether you call it soccer or football. What matters is that you subscribe to a streaming service before Nov. 20 so you can tune in to one of the biggest sporting events of the year. It’s time to cut the cord and take advantage of the flexibility of a streaming service. Watching the matches on your phone, TV, or laptop means you can take the players and excitement with you wherever you go.

We recommend subscribing to Sling TV for the most affordable yet quality streaming service. Another budget-friendly option is YouTube TV, followed by Vidgo. But if you want a more comprehensive service and are willing to splurge, you definitely can’t go wrong with Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or DIRECTV STREAM. No matter which option you choose, livestreaming the FIFA World Cup offers the convenience, affordability, and ease you need.

FAQs

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022?

We recommend watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 on a streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, or Vidgo for a more affordable watch experience with flexibility and convenience.

Where can I stream the World Cup?

You can find the World Cup on any streaming service that offers Fox and FS1, such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, or Vidgo.

Can I watch the World Cup on Hulu?

Yes, you can stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup through FS1 and Fox on Hulu + Live TV. Sign up to watch every match and even more on-demand content with Disney+ and ESPN+ included in your subscription.