How to Watch the Detroit Lions Games Live This Season (2022)

Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions look to write a new narrative this year. After being the stars of HBO’s hit series Hard Knocks, Jared Goff and crew will be on the hunt for something the Detroit Lions have never seen before. A Super Bowl. With all the hype surrounding the Lions this season will they be able to get it done?

As the season has arrived you’re probably wondering how you’re going to be able to keep up with all the action this year? Most of the Lions games will be broadcasted on NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and the NFL Network. With streaming services becoming the newest way to watch all of your sports, read on to find out how to watch the Detroit Lions this season and see if they can change how the team has been looked at for far too long.

Where can you stream almost all of the Detroit Lions games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $33+ Yes YouTube TV $34.99+ Yes

Our Preferred Service: Watch Detroit Lions games on Sling TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange + Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is not only our most affordable option for streaming the Detroit Lions this year but it is also the best spot to catch local games as a Lions fan. For just $35 a month you can gain access to 32+ live tv channels. For sports fans we suggest going with either the Blue plan or the Orange and Blue plan to get the most out of Sling TV this NFL Season.

Although there is no free trial for Sling TV now they do offer new customers a $10 off discount for their first month subscription bringing your total down to $25 or $40. With such a low cost and everything you would need to stream the Detroit Lions this year its a no brainer as to why Sling TV is our preferred service.

Read the full Sling TV review.

Watch Detroit Lions games on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) $74.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV is a great option to live stream the Detroit Lions this 2022 season. With two plans offering 75+ live tv channels, on-demand content, and an option for ad-free content from Hulu’s library you can’t go wrong with Hulu. We can’t forget to mention that along with a Hulu + Live TV subscription you’ll also gain exclusive access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus giving you an even larger selection of content to enjoy.

Unfortunately Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial but with all of the local channel access, original content, and addition of two other streaming services we think you’ll see the value as soon as you sign up. Don’t wait till the Lions are on a winning streak to sign up. Get in on all the action now with Hulu + Live TV.

Read the full Hulu review.

Watch Detroit Lions games on DIRECTV Stream

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial ENTERTAINMENT $69.99 65+ Yes CHOICE $89.99 90+ Yes ULTIMATE $104.99 130+ Yes PREMIER $149.99 140+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is the streaming service for someone who needs to be able to stream a bunch of different stuff all at once. Offering the option to stream on 20 screens in your home gives the kids the opportunity to watch whatever they want while you sit back and enjoy the game. With 4 different plans to choose from there is a plan for everyone based on your needs.

DIRECTV STREAM is also offering a five-day free trial so you can test out the streaming service before you fully commit. Take advantage of a full week of free football and see just why DIRECTV STREAM might be the right choice for you. Along with the free trial this streaming service is also offering new users $40 off their first two months ($20 per month). Take advantage of the savings and watch every touchdown from the Lions this season.

Read the full DIRECTV STREAM review.

Watch Detroit Lions games on FuboTV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124* Yes Elite $79.99 178* Yes Ultimate $99.99 214* Yes Latino $33 43* Yes

FuboTV’s plans begin at $69.99 per month and offer an extensive amount of live tv channels. Along with this they offer 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and 10 simultaneous streams. For the sports fan looking to catch all the action this NFL season Fubo has you covered. The Ultimate plan is a sports fans ideal package as it includes FuboTV’s Sports Plus package giving you access to more college networks and other sports related content.

On top of all of this Fubo offers its new customers a seven-day free trial so they can test out the waters before fully diving in. With all of these perks and a competitive channel listing FuboTV could be the perfect set up for Lions fans this year.

Read the full FuboTV review.

Watch Detroit Lions games on YouTube TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Base $65+ 85+ Yes (limited time)

YouTube TV is a unique streaming service as they only offer users with one package to choose from. This may not be what everyone is looking for but they take the hassle out of figuring out which package is the best for you and provide everyone with the same awesome experience. Starting at $65 a month and offering 85+ live channels, YouTube originals, and a killer two-week free trial there’s no reason not to give YouTube TV a chance. New users will also get $50 off your first month creating an opportunity you won’t want to pass up on to watch the Detroit Lions this season.