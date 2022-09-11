How to Watch the Chicago Bears Games Live This Season (2022)

Justin Fields enters his Sophomore season with the Chicago Bears ready to make some noise. With the addition of new head coach Matt Eberflus and multiple wide receivers fighting for spots, it is no surprise that the Bears have some work to do. But with all these additions can Justin Fields lead his team to the playoffs this season after finishing just 6-11 in 2021? Only time will tell for the young quarterback.

Looking to stream all the Chicago Bears games this year? You’ve come to the right place! You can watch most of the Bears 2022/2023 season on streaming services that offer FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s take a look at which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the Chicago Bears games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $33+ Yes YouTube TV $34.99+ Yes

Watch Chicago Bears games on Sling TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange + Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is our preferred streaming service for the football fans this year. Starting at just $35 a month Sling is the most affordable streaming service on our list, and still gives you access to local games on FOX and NBC along with Monday Night Football on ESPN.

So don’t let the price fool you, Sling TV offers a comprehensive channels list for sport lovers alike and if you can’t decide between the Orange or the Blue package you can combine the two of them for $50 a month and get over 50 live channels to stream. Did we mention that Sling TV is also offering 50% off your first month?

Read the full Sling TV review.

Watch Chicago Bears games on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV not only gives you access to over 75 live tv channels but you’ll also gain access to a robust amount of on-demand content as well as exclusive access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. Package pricing ranges from $69.99 to $75.99 with the only difference being that your on-demand content for the upgraded version will be ad-free. Hulu + Live TV does not currently offer a free trial but with everything included we know you’ll love this streaming service to watch the Bears this season.

Read the full Hulu review.

Watch Chicago Bears games on DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial ENTERTAINMENT $69.99 65+ Yes CHOICE $89.99 90+ Yes ULTIMATE $104.99 130+ Yes PREMIER $149.99 140+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the newer services that offers a no-commitment platform, allowing for customers to cancel at any time if needed. With a 5-day free trial you can test the waters of DIRECTV STREAM to see how this streaming service fits in your life. There is also a $40 off deal going on for your first two months ($20 per month) that gives users more money in their pocket when signing up for DIRECTV STREAM. Finally you’ll never miss a Justin Fields touchdown as DIRECTV STREAM allows you to watch on up to 20 screens at once.

Read the full DIRECTV STREAM review.

Watch Chicago Bears games on FuboTV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124* Yes Elite $79.99 178* Yes Ultimate $99.99 214* Yes Latino $33 43* Yes

FuboTV is a well known streaming service that has a more sports heavy catalog of channels and networks. Starting at just $69.99 and offering a 7-day free trial FuboTV is sure to provide you with all the coverage needed to watch the Chicago Bears this season. If you opt in to the Ultimate package you will gain access to the Sports Plus add-on to give you even more coverage for those off days. But don’t worry, if you don’t go for the Ultimate package the Sports Plus add-on can be added for an additional cost to the other packages.

Read the full FuboTV review.

Watch Chicago Bears games on YouTube TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Base $65+ 85+ Yes (limited time)

For $65 a month you can gain access to YouTube TV and all it has to offer. 85+ live channels, YouTube originals, and so much more. How could you not be satisfied? In the case you want to walk before you run, YouTube TV has a free trial available along with $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) so you can get a feel for the service and see if it’s the right one for you. With additional add-ons available like the Sports Plus add-on or 4K Plus for better image quality there’s no lack of features when you sign up for YouTube TV.