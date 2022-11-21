The 5-4 San Francisco 49ers travel to Glendale, Arizona, this Monday to take on the 4-6 Arizona Cardinals. The battle between two NFC West division rivals will have a significant impact on the race for the division title and spot in the playoffs.

The 49ers are coming off a big primetime win last Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers and will look to carry that momentum heading into this primetime matchup against the Cardinals. The Cardinals also are coming off a huge win against their other division rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

The key factors in this game will come down to how the Cardinals plan to stop the potent 49ers offense that includes Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. On the other side of the ball, the question is whether this banged-up Cardinals offense can score enough points against the stout 49ers’ defense. All will be answered on Monday Night, so don’t forget to tune in.

Here are all the details to watch the 49ers vs. Cardinals live on Monday night without missing a single down.

Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) When: Monday, November 21, 2022

Monday, November 21, 2022 Channels: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Teams: San Francisco 49ers & Arizona Cardinals

Where to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals on Monday Night

Would you like to stream nearly every NFL game this year without having to pay for cable? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve laid out some of the best live TV streaming service plans that’ll make it an easy decision to finally ditch cable. Let’s break down some of the best streaming service plans to fulfill your sports needs.

After reviewing the top streaming services, Sling TV is our preferred streaming service for this Monday Night Football matchup. With tons of national and local channels, affordable monthly costs, and plenty more to rave about, Sling TV is a great choice to watch the 49ers vs. Cardinals this Monday night.

Watch the 49ers vs. Cardinals on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31+ No Sling Blue $40 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

If you’re looking to catch a variety of sports games and content this year, Sling TV is a perfect option for you. Sling TV offers users endless entertainment with shows and on-demand content, so even on the days when there aren’t any football games, Sling has you covered. With relatively low monthly costs and tons of live content to choose from, this streaming service is an easy choice. Featuring a diverse channel lineup based on your chosen plan, Sling covers areas on the field that a typical streaming service doesn’t. Just make sure to find which plan suits your specific needs, and you’ll be all set for gamedays.

For the ultimate streaming experience, we recommend either the Sling Orange or the Sling Orange & Blue package, which give you access to all of this season’s Monday Night Football matchups. Whether you’re sitting at home winding down your day or stuck in traffic on the way home from work, you’ll have access to all of Sling’s content anywhere you go. To make things even better, Sling is offering new members 50% off their first month’s subscription — don’t miss out!

Monday Night Football schedule 2022-23

You can find the full NFL schedule here along with more info on upcoming matchups.