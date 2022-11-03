How To Watch Syracuse Orange Basketball Live in 2022

Syracuse Orange has been a force to be reckoned with for 133 years, and this season looks to be no different. If you’re ready to see one of New York’s best collegiate teams dominate the field at The Loud House (and in other arenas), you’ll want to make sure you stay tuned in to the games this coming season.

Head coach Dino Babers has led the team with stunning momentum since stepping into the role, and there’s no indication of him slowing down anytime soon. This just might be the year that Syracuse returns to the Cotton Bowl, perhaps following in the footsteps of their undefeated 1959 season.

Where can you stream almost all of the Syracuse Orange games?

What channels show the Syracuse Orange games?

Most of the Syracuse Orange games will air on the ACC Network, but some may be shown on local cable networks like ABC or CBS, and others can show up on the YES Network. The good news is that you don’t need to be a local, or to even have cable to catch these games. Just make sure you have a streaming service that carries these channels.

Other ways to watch the Syracuse Orange live this season

Syracuse Orange 2022 schedule

You can find the full Syracuse Orange schedule here on ESPN.com.