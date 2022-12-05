How To Watch The Saints vs. Buccaneers Live on Monday Night Football

These two NFC South divisional rivals will face off this Monday night in what will be an important game in deciding who will earn the NFC South title and a spot in the playoffs. The 4-8 Saints are only one game back from the first place Bucs, who are 5-6. This division is entirely up for grabs and anything can happen in the last 6 weeks of the season – making this matchup even more enticing.

The Buccaneers won the first matchup against the Saints 20-10 in Week 2, but Tom Brady historically struggles against the Saints so this should be an interesting matchup. It’s important to note that the Saints are dealing with a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball with two wide receivers, Jarvis Landry and Rashid Shaheed, and two defensive backs, Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby, questionable to play. The Buccaneers are also dealing with some injuries as it’s going to come down to whoever wants it more come Monday night.

Here are the best ways to watch the Saints vs. Buccaneers live on Monday night without missing a single down.

Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) When: Monday, December 5, 2022

Monday, December 5, 2022 Channels: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Teams: New Orleans Saints & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where to watch Saints vs. Buccaneers this Monday Night

