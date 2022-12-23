Rose Bowl 2023: How and Where To Watch

The Rose Bowl has been around for over 100 years, drawing millions of fans to beautiful Pasadena, California, every winter to escape the cold and enjoy some of the best that college football has to offer.

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes play in the 109th Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023. The game typically is held on New Year’s Day, but due to historic rules preventing the game from occurring on a Sunday, the 2023 Rose Bowl will be played on the following Monday.

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California When: Monday, January 2, 2023

Monday, January 2, 2023 Channels: ESPN

ESPN Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET Teams: Utah State & Penn State Nittany Lions

Streaming services to watch the Rose Bowl

In addition to seeing the game live in Pasadena, you can also watch the Rose Bowl live on ESPN using several sports streaming services. Sports streaming services are usually more affordable than cable and offer unique features like playback, cloud DVR, and more.

Here are the streaming services that include ESPN.

Watch the Rose Bowl on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Sling TV has three different plans: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue. The Orange plan and the Blue plan each cost $40 per month and include 31+ channels and 41+ channels, respectively. Sling Orange & Blue costs $55 per month and includes 47 channels.

The Rose Bowl is available on two Sling TV packages: Sling Orange and Sling Orange & Blue. Orange is your cheapest option across all streaming services for watching the Rose Bowl. Sling TV also has the advantage of being one of the pioneers of live TV streaming services, founded in 2015.

Watch the Rose Bowl on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV has two straightforward plans, Base and Spanish. The Base plan costs $64.99 per month and includes 100+ channels, while the Spanish plan costs $34.99 per month and includes 29+ Spanish channels. New users can enjoy a free trial of either plan prior to signing up.

YouTube TV’s Base plan includes ESPN, home of this season’s Rose Bowl, along with several other sports networks. YouTube TV also offers unlimited cloud DVR and allows subscribers to create six different accounts. You can also seamlessly add on premium extras like HBO Max, offline recordings, and the ability to stream in 4K. Wouldn’t the Rose Bowl look great in 4K?

Watch the Rose Bowl on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu not only has an extensive on-demand library, but it also has live TV, including sports events. You can sign up for Live TV Only from Hulu for $68.99 per month, which includes 75+ channels, or you can sign up for a Hulu + Live TV plan, starting at $69.99 per month and including live TV, Hulu’s on-demand library, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus.

No matter which plan you decide on, each of Hulu’s channel lineups include ESPN and the Rose Bowl. Hulu + Live TV also includes awesome features like a Sports hub, the ability to save your favorite teams to the app, and game time notifications. Hulu + Live TV also has unlimited cloud DVR, so you can rewatch Penn State vs. Utah in Pasadena over and over again.

Watch the Rose Bowl on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV has entered the streaming space with DIRECTV STREAM. The service offers four premium TV packages: Entertainment costs $69.99 per month and includes 75+ channels, Choice costs $89.99 per month and includes 105+ channels, Ultimate costs $104.99 per month and includes 140+ channels, and Premier costs $149.99 per month and includes 150+ channels. All plans offer a free trial.

You can watch the Rose Bowl as part of any DIRECTV STREAM plan on a DIRECTV STREAM device or a device you already own, like a Roku, FireTV stick, and more. Most DIRECTV STREAM plans also have some of the best regional sports networks, allowing you to stream the best events in your area at no extra cost.

Watch the Rose Bowl on FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports streaming service before anything else, and between all four of its plans, it offers the most channels in the industry. The Latino plan costs $32.99 per month and includes 43+ channels; the Pro plan costs $69.99 per month and includes 124+ channels; the Elite plan costs $79.99 per month and includes 178+ channels; and the Ultimate plan costs $99.99 per month and includes 214+ channels. That’s a lot of TV. You can check out any plan with a free trial.

Since it prioritizes sports, FuboTV streaming the Rose Bowl is a no-brainer. In addition to the Rose Bowl, you can enjoy 130+ other sporting events year-round in HD or 4K. All FuboTV packages include 1,000 hours of cloud DVR for you to enjoy on any of your devices. You can also stream content on up to 10 screens – great news for fans who need all the Rose Bowl angles.

Watch the Rose Bowl on Vidgo

Vidgo

Vidgo offers four different plans: the Mas package costs $39.95 per month and includes 45+ Spanish channels; the English Plus package costs $59.95 per month and includes 110+ live channels; the English Premium package costs $79.95 per month and includes 150+ live channels; and the English & Spanish Ultimate package includes all of Vidgo’s English and Spanish channels.

Vidgo is a no-frills quality streaming service, perfect for sports fans who don’t need anything over-the-top but also would love access to an on-demand library in addition to their live TV channels. You can watch the Rose Bowl with minimal fuss, as well as enjoy several college football networks such as SEC, Big Ten, and Pac-12. A few of Vidgo’s plans include 20 hours of DVR in addition to on-demand television.

Best streaming service to watch the Rose Bowl

Even if you can’t make it to California, you can still enjoy the 2023 Rose Bowl, thanks to the many streaming services that offer ESPN. To enjoy the Rose Bowl, we recommend you check out Sling TV if you’re new to streaming. For those on a budget, Sling Orange includes ESPN and gives users a taste of what streaming services can offer sports fans. For digitally savvy sports fans or those that want it all, check out FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV to get the most bang for your buck. Regardless, you have plenty of options for watching this iconic college football game.

FAQs

How can I watch the Rose Bowl for free?

To watch the Rose Bowl for free, start a free trial of any streaming service if one is available and cancel it after watching the Rose Bowl. Sling TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and FuboTV all offer a free trial.

What college plays at the Rose Bowl?

Two colleges play at the Rose Bowl. In 2023, these teams are Penn State and Utah. Penn State has appeared in four previous Rose Bowls, while Utah made the Rose Bowl for the first time in 2022.

Who’s won the most Rose Bowls?

The University of Southern California (USC), based in Los Angeles, has won the most Rose Bowls at 25.