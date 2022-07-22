How To Watch PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is a newcomer to the PGA Tour, but only because it replaced the Quicken Loans National in the schedule in 2019 on the brilliant greens of the Detroit Golf Club. In addition to the players competing in this particular PGA tournament, you can catch some familiar faces at the Celebrity Scramble on July 26. Look for names like Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders to take to the greens in a different sport than their usual one.

The live stream for the Rocket Mortgage Classic runs from July 23 through July 31, with the official first round of the tournament taking place on Thursday, July 28. Any self-respecting golf fan should tune in and watch the tournament to keep tabs on who will take the lead within the golf world this year.

Where to watch the PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic

If you have cable, you can catch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the usual suspects: the Golf Channel, CBS, and others. However, you’re better off watching it on a streaming service. Why? Cable channels tend to cost an arm and a leg, and it’s tough to play golf with only one of each. Instead, cut the cord and tune in via a streaming platform such as Hulu, Sling TV, or Paramount Plus.

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Ads? Free Trial? Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ Ad-free option No Sling TV $35+ Yes Yes Paramount Plus $4.99+ Ad-free option Yes

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to over 75 live and on-demand channels and bonuses like Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. At $69.99 per month for the ad-supported plan or $75.99 per month for the ad-free plan, the service isn’t cheap but a solid value, considering you’ll have access to three different streaming services in one, plus live TV.

Hulu + Live TV includes access to ESPN, FS1, SEC, BTN, and ACCN, as well as entertainment, news, family-friendly, and educational channels. You can also choose to the Sports package add-on for an additional $9.99 per month, which includes NFL Redzone, TVG, TVG2, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel. Although Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, you can cancel your plan at any time.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV gives you a customizable watch experience without the hassle of a cable subscription, and it’s even available on numerous streaming devices like Apple TV and Roku. Sling is currently offering half off your first month, then $35 or $50 per month after that, depending on the plan you choose Sling TV gives access to a wide variety of sports channels, as well as specific teams, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN News, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, the Golf Channel, and more.

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus offers a slew of CBS-focused TV shows, but more importantly, subscribers can watch CBS Sports and a number of other sporting events like international soccer matches, NFL games, and more. Paramount Plus is probably the easiest service to sign up for, as well as the most affordable option for watching the Rocket Mortgage Classic. At $9.99 per month, Paramount Plus subscribers can live stream the event. There’s a seven-day free trial to get you started, too — a great way to watch the event and test out the service to see what you think.

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic schedule 2022

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic will take place at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan, airing on CBS and the Golf Channel. You can find the full schedule below.*

First round: Thursday, July 28

Second round: Friday, July 29

Third round: Saturday, July 30

Final round: Sunday, July 31

*Tee times will be updated when they become available.

Final thoughts

If you want to watch the PGA Tour without paying for cable, Paramount Plus is your best bet. With the seven-day trial, you can watch the entire Rocket Mortgage Classic without spending a dime (as long as you remember to cancel before the seven days are up). And, if you absolutely love the service, you only have to pay $4.99 per month for the Essential plan or $9.99 per month for the Premium plan once your trial is up. While there might be ads with Paramount Plus, they’ll coincide with breaks in the tournament to give you time to run and get a snack before it resumes.