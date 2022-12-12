The 6-6 New England Patriots are one game out of the AFC Wildcard picture and need a win tonight against the struggling 4-8 Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals are also still in playoff contention if they can win out their remaining schedule, but a loss tonight would send them packing to Cabo for an early offseason vacation.

There’s been some commotion around both of these teams’ poor performance in the last five weeks and who is to blame for it. Many believe Mac Jones is the franchise QB in New England but their offensive play style prevents him from proving that he can carry the team on his back. The Cardinals and Kyler Murray are also in a sticky situation after four losses in the last five games and many voices in the media questioning Murray’s character. This Monday night matchup could have a huge impact on the future of these franchises going into 2023.

Here are the best ways to watch the Patriots vs. Cardinals live on Monday night without missing a single down.

Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Where to watch Patriots vs. Cardinals on Monday Night

Are you ready to finally cut the cord on cable but too afraid because you want to catch the NFL every week? That’s where streaming services like the ones listed below can help you take that leap and finally say goodbye to cable. Let’s discuss some of the best streaming service plans to fulfill those sport needs.

After researching nearly every live TV Streaming service, we’ve decided that Sling TV is the preferred streaming service for this Monday Night Football matchup. With tons of national and local TV networks, cheap monthly costs, and a bunch more to rave about, Sling TV is our number one choice to watch the Patriots vs. Cardinals this Monday night.

Watch the Patriots vs. Cardinals on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31+ No Sling Blue $40 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

Sling TV is the top option for any die hard sports fan looking to catch hundreds of sports events this year. To make things better on your non-sports watching days, Sling also offers a handful of shows and on-demand content making for endless entertainment. As mentioned above, Sling TV offers some of the most affordable monthly costs compared to their competitors. With a diverse channel lineup for every plan – Sling TV makes sure they’re covering all the bases that a typical streaming service just can’t.

For the best streaming experience, we’d recommend choosing either the Sling Orange or the Sling Orange & Blue package, which give you access to all of this season’s Monday Night Football matchups. Whether you’re winding down on the couch after a long day of work or stuck in traffic, you’ll have access to all of Sling TV’s content anywhere you go. For a limited time, Sling TV is offering new members 50% off their first month’s subscription!

Monday Night Football schedule 2022-23

You can find the rest of this season’s NFL schedule here and keep track of the few regular season weeks we have left until the playoffs quickly approach.