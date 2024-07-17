How To Watch Olympic Wrestling in 2024

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Olympic wrestling has been a stalwart at the Olympic Games since its modern inception in 1896, and it returns to Paris in 2024 with fierce competition and must-see matchups. The United States won the most medals at the Tokyo Games three years ago, with nine, and this year, they are bringing the most wrestlers of any country with 16 strong. That list includes veterans like Sarah Hildebrandt, Kyle Snyder, and Helen Maroulis, the latter of whom became the first U.S. woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling at the 2016 Rio Games. New faces like Dominique Parrish, Spencer Lee, Aaron Brooks, Amit Elor, Mason Parris, and others will be joining them.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, all eyes will be on 41-year-old Mijaín López, who is representing Cuba. History is on the line as the four-time Olympic gold medalist — and reigning champ — in the super heavyweight division aims to become the first wrestler to win five Olympic gold medals. Besides that, he has a chance to become the first person to win gold medals in the same individual event at five straight Olympic Games.

Where to watch Olympic Wrestling

Olympic wrestling is available on the USA Network and NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. USA Network is part of multiple live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch Olympic Wrestling on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium

Premium Price: $5.99

$5.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 50+

Peacock is the streaming home of the Olympic Games. The platform will carry all 39 Olympic events, including the opening and closing ceremonies and special exclusive events. But Peacock is not just the Olympic hub. It’s the exclusive streaming service for English Premier League soccer in the U.S. and an essential resource for pro wrestling fans. With WWE staples like “Raw,” “Smackdown,” and “NXT,” as well as premium events like SummerSlam, the Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania, Peacock provides tons of content to satisfy the pro wrestling community.

Additionally, a vast collection of wrestling documentaries and shows will keep you occupied for hours. With Peacock, you can conveniently watch your favorite sporting events on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. You’ll never miss a moment of the action.

Watch Olympic Wrestling on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 90+

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best live TV streaming services on the market. For Olympic wrestling coverage, you don’t need to go beyond the Entertainment plan. It features USA Network, as well as other sports staples for fans like ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS, TNT, and local channels.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you have the flexibility to watch your favorite shows at your convenience. You can record as many shows as you want in case you miss any of the live broadcasts, thanks to unlimited DVR storage. While recordings can only be stored for up to nine months, the service generously offers unlimited streams at home and three out-of-home streams.

Watch Olympic Wrestling on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 180+

Fubo has a well-earned reputation as the best live TV streaming service for sports. It first appeared in 2015 as a soccer hub but now offers a more diverse sports spread. Fubo’s channel list includes the USA Network for Olympic wrestling coverage, but subscribers also unlock local networks. Also, year-round sports fans can enjoy Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, and NFL Network.

The availability of regional sports networks is a fantastic perk of any Fubo package. However, a regional sports fee is attached and costs vary based on location. To ensure you don’t miss an event, Fubo recently upgraded its service by going from 1,000 hours of DVR storage to unlimited capacity. Furthermore, recordings are permanently stored so that you can enjoy your shows and games at your convenience.

Watch Olympic Wrestling on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV is a triple threat that combines 95-plus live TV channels and a loaded on-demand library with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. In other words, subscribers can enjoy everything from Marvel and Disney films to UFC coverage and the award-winning “30 for 30” documentaries.

The channel selection features USA Network, which is perfect for Olympic wrestling fans. It features ESPN, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network, MLB Network, Big Ten Network and several more. You can record as much as you want with Hulu + Live TV’s unlimited DVR storage, but there are only two simultaneous streams—still, the trio of sports and entertainment streaming options more than makes up for the shortcomings.

Watch Olympic Wrestling on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue

Sling Blue Price: $40

$40 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 40+

Sling TV provides reasonably priced access to live TV streaming with two basic plans: Orange and Blue. The two plans do have some channels in common, but they also offer some distinct features. The Blue includes USA Network, which is a must for following Olympic wrestling. You also have the option to get the best of both worlds with the Orange & Blue plan for even more channels.

Sling TV only offers 50-hour DVR storage, which isn’t much when compared to its competitors’ unlimited DVR storage capacity. However, Sling TV is still one of the best value-for-money services around.

Watch Olympic Wrestling on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes

Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV is one of the go-to options for live TV sports coverage streaming. There is only one base plan with 100-plus channels, but the channel lineup is impressive. Subscribers will find all the local networks, including ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. Apart from these mainstays, the sports offerings include FS1, Big Ten Network, ESPN, Golf Channel, ACC Network, ESPNU, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, SEC Network, NBA TV, FS2, ESPNEWS, and USA Network.

The platform also features several perks that should appeal to subscribers. At the top of that list is unlimited DVR storage. Another unique perk is the ability to create up to six personalized accounts, which can be customized according to the user’s preferences.

Olympic Wrestling schedule 2024

The Olympic wrestling competition starts on August 5 and concludes on August 11, 2024. You can find the full schedule on NBCOlympics.com. Make sure to note that all of the times on the schedule are EST.

FAQ

Can I watch all of the Olympics on Peacock?

Peacock will air live coverage of all 39 Olympic events, including the opening and closing ceremonies and exclusive events.

Is freestyle wrestling still an Olympic sport?

Yes, men’s freestyle wrestling has been part of the Olympic schedule since 1904. Women’s freestyle was added to the Games in 2004.

Will there be wrestling in the 2024 Olympics?

Olympic wrestling is back, starting in the second week of the Games on August 5, 2024. Wrestlers will be competing in three categories: women’s freestyle, men’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman. There are six different weight classes in each category.