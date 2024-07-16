How To Watch Olympic Volleyball in 2024

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The 1924 Summer Olympics, which were held in Paris, marked the first inclusion of volleyball in the Summer Games as an unofficial event. Since 1964, volleyball has been a regular, fan-favorite event. This year sees the 100-year anniversary of volleyball in the Summer Olympics, in the place where it all began, so you’re definitely going to want to watch. The first step to keeping up with your Olympic Volleyball favorites, like Matt Anderson or Avery Skinner on the US Olympic volleyball teams, is finding the volleyball Olympics 2024 schedule and where to watch Olympic volleyball. If you’ve already cut the cord with your cable company, don’t worry, live TV streaming services offer the channels you’ll need to catch every spike, volley, and point scored.

Where to watch Olympic Volleyball

Many Olympic Volleyball events will stream exclusively on digital platforms – in the US, that means Peacock. Televised Olympic volleyball events will air on NBC, USA, E!, Telemundo, and Universo.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ USA ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ E! ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Universo ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Telemundo ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Olympic Volleyball on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium Plus

Premium Plus Price: $11.99

$11.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 50+

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2024 Summer Olympics in the US, so naturally, their streaming service is one of the best options to watch your favorite Olympic volleyball team. Considering the fact that many Olympic volleyball events are only available digitally and not via traditional broadcast channels, Peacock becomes an even more attractive option — it offers streaming access to every single Olympic event. When you factor in the price point, Peacock really earns that gold medal when compared to other services — a year of Peacock costs as much as a month of some other services.

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t include a DVR. Instead, it offers both live and on-demand access to every Olympic event, meaning if you miss that volleyball match you were dying to see because it aired at four in the morning, Peacock has it taken care of for you.

Of course, there’s a host of non-Olympics content, too, like “Oppenheimer” and “Parks and Rec,” but those won’t include your Olympic volleyball team.

Watch Olympic Volleyball on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 125+

If you need more live TV than Peacock can provide but still need access to as much broadcast Olympic volleyball as possible, DIRECTV STREAM offers every network you need. You’ll be able to find NBC, USA, E!, Telemundo, and Universo in the DIRECTV STREAM channel line-up, right next to ESPN, Disney Channel, CNN, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and more.

If you don’t manage to wake up early enough for that 1:00 a.m. volleyball match, DIRECTV STREAM comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can sleep in for an extra nine months before you lose access to your recorded content.

Watch Olympic Volleyball on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 180+

If DIRECTV STREAM’s price tag puts you off, might I direct your attention to Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service designed from the ground up for sports fans, and, luckily for Olympic volleyball fanatics, it offers every channel that shows Olympic volleyball matches. Apart from NBC, USA, E!, Telemundo, and Universo, you’ll also get ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, and more, like Disney Channel and CNN.

Fubo includes unlimited cloud DVR storage like DIRECTV STREAM and will store your recordings for nine months.

Watch Olympic Volleyball on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 95+

If you need a high-quality streaming library to go with your Olympic volleyball coverage, take a long, hard look at Hulu + Live TV. In addition to NBC, USA, E!, Telemundo, and Universo, you’ll get the award-winning Hulu streaming library, featuring favorites like “Shogun” and “The Bear,” next to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, to boot.

Hulu + Live TV also offers networks like ESPN, CNN, FS1, MLB Network, and more, so you’ll have plenty to watch outside of streaming favorites and Olympic volleyball. Like other streaming services on the market, Hulu + Live TV comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage, too.

Watch Olympic Volleyball on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue Price: $55

$55 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 46+

If your budget is more important than comprehensive coverage of your favorite Olympic volleyball team, Sling TV might be your first-place pick. Sling Blue nets you NBC (in select areas), E!, and USA. Sling Orange can help fill out a sports fan’s needs by providing ESPN access, and both base Sling TV plans offer add-ons to fit different needs.

Sling TV’s DVR comes with 50 hours of storage, which you can increase to 200 hours for an extra monthly fee.

Watch Olympic Volleyball on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 100+

Last but certainly not least, we have YouTube TV, which offers every network you need to catch every televised Olympic volleyball event. In addition, you’ll get ESPN, FS1, NBA TV, NFL Network, and more, making YouTube TV an excellent option for sports fans from all walks of life.

If life gets in the way, YouTube TV, like many other streaming services on our list, includes unlimited DVR storage.

Olympic Volleyball schedule 2024

Saturday, July 27 @ 3 a.m. Match 1: Men’s Pool Play

Match 1: Men’s Pool Play Saturday, July 27 @ 7 a.m. Match 2: Men’s Pool Play

Match 2: Men’s Pool Play Saturday, July 27 @ 11 a.m. Match 3: Men’s Pool Play

Match 3: Men’s Pool Play Saturday, July 27 @ 3 p.m. Match 4: Men’s Pool Play

Match 4: Men’s Pool Play Sunday, July 28 @ 3 a.m. Match 5: Women’s Pool Play

*All of the times are Eastern

You can find the full schedule on the NBC website.

FAQ

Will volleyball be in the 2024 Olympics?

Yes, volleyball will be in the 2024 Olympics. This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the first inclusion of volleyball in the Summer Games.

How many teams are in the Olympics for volleyball?

There are a total of 24 teams that compete in the Olympics for volleyball. There are 12 men and 12 women’s teams.

Why is volleyball an Olympic sport?

Volleyball is incredibly popular on an international scale. It only makes sense that it would appear in an international sports competition.