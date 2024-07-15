How To Watch Olympic Swimming in 2024

Credit: Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Olympic swimming is one of the oldest events, having been a part of the games since the first modern Olympics in 1896. In fact, it’s one of just a handful of sports that has been a part of the summer games ever since. Swimming is also one of the most-watched summer Olympic events. In the U.S., it’s second in popularity only to artistic gymnastics.

If you’re a fan of Olympic swimmers and want to watch exceptional athletes like Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel go for the gold, you don’t need cable to keep up, you simply need a top-rated live TV streaming service.

Where to watch Olympic Swimming

NBCUniversal owns all Olympic events this year, including swimming. You can watch it on Peacock, NBC, and USA. Spanish-language commentary is also available on NBCUniversal networks Universo and Telemundo.

DIRECTV

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ USA ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Universo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Telemundo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Olympic Swimming on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium Plus

Premium Plus Price: $11.99

$11.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 50+

Peacock has a ton of NBC content, including primetime shows and live events. You can watch your favorite NBC primetime dramas after they air live on the network, and the app also has content from other NBCUniversal channels like USA and Bravo. The platform will carry most Olympic events in summer 2024, especially events that make it to primetime. You can also use Peacock to watch swimming event highlights.

Peacock doesn’t have DVR storage, but you can watch or more live channels airing reruns of popular shows. If you get a Premium Plus plan, you can also get your local NBC affiliate 24/7. In addition to swimming and other Olympics coverage, you can use Peacock to watch Premier League soccer content, Sunday Night Football, WWE, and Golf.

Watch Olympic Swimming on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 125+

DIRECTV STREAM has NBC and USA in all of its four channel packages, and Universo and Telemundo come with the Spanish base package. While you can watch Olympic swimming with the Entertainment plan, we recommend you get the Choice plan or above. At this level of service, you can get regional sports networks (RSNs) like Bally Sports. With this package, you’ll also have popular networks like ESPN, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), NFL Network, NFL RedZone and NHL Network. DIRECTV STREAM gives customers all local network affiliates.

DIRECTV STREAM offers unlimited cloud DVR storage with all plans. You can stream on an unlimited number of devices simultaneously within your home network and three simultaneous streams on devices outside your household.

Watch Olympic Swimming on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 180+

Fubo has a long list of sports-related channels, and it’s a great place to watch the Summer Olympics. The livestreaming platform has three channel plan options, each with NBC, USA, Universo, and Telemundo as a part of the channel roster. In addition to local channels, you’ll also get networks like ESPN, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, FS1, FS2, and NFL Network for live sports events and highlights. Fubo also gives you RSNs like Bally Sports networks in all channel plans.

If you pony up for the Sports Lite Add-On, you can watch games and analysis on NBA TV, MLB Strikezone, CBS Sports Network, and more. To record Olympic swimming events and watch them later, you can use Fubo’s unlimited cloud DVR storage. The platform gives every home network 10 simultaneous streams plus three additional streams on the go.

Watch Olympic Swimming on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV

Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV only has one plan to choose from, but you can get it with or without ads on the video-on-demand portion of your service. We recommend the base plan with ads since you can’t remove commercials from live Olympics coverage anyway. In addition to NBC and USA, Hulu + Live TV also has ESPN, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network, MLB Network, FS1, NHL Network, and Big Ten Network. Telemundo is available in the base lineup, and Universo is available via the Español Add-On. You’ll also get all local networks.

Once the Olympics are over, you can continue to get a daily sports fix with the paid Hulu Sports Add-on. With this extra, you unlock NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and more. Every Hulu + Live TV plan also comes with an ESPN Plus subscription for collegiate sports, documentaries, and analysis. The Hulu + Live TV plan has two simultaneous streams and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

Watch Olympic Swimming on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue Price: $55

$55 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV only offers NBC in select markets, so depending on where you live, it may not be the best place to catch Olympic swimming. We recommend the Sling Orange & Blue plan if you do have access to your NBC affiliate. Sling Blue has NBC and USA, while Sling Orange has three ESPN networks for other sports coverage.

While it has the smallest channel roster on this list, Sling TV still has ESPN, FS1, TBS, and TNT in the Sling Orange & Blue plan. The Sports Extra offers NBA TV, MLB Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, ESPNEWS, and ACC Network. All customers get 50 hours of DVR space, or 200 hours with an upgrade, and the Sling Orange & Blue package allows four simultaneous streams.

Watch Olympic Swimming on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV has a single plan with NBC, USA, and Telemundo for summer Olympics coverage. You can also get Universo with the paid Spanish Add-on. Other channels for sports lovers include ESPN, NBA TV, NFL Network, FS1, and FS2. Unfortunately for baseball fans, MLB Network is unavailable with the platform.

The YouTube TV Sports Plus Add-on features NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, FanDuel TV, Tennis Channel, and about 10 other channels. All customers get unlimited cloud DVR storage and three simultaneous streams. If everyone in your large household doesn’t share your enthusiasm for Olympic content, the 4K add-on gives you unlimited screens within your household. YouTube TV is also the exclusive home of the NFL Sunday Ticket and lets customers add WNBA and NBA League Passes to their subscription.

Olympic Swimming schedule 2024

You can find the full swim event schedule on the NBC Olympics website.

FAQ

How many types of swimming are in the Olympics?

There are four strokes used in Olympic swimming races, both for individual events and relays. These are freestyle, backstroke, butterfly, and breaststroke.

Is Michael Phelps retired?

Yes. Michael Phelps retired once in 2012 but decided to compete again in the 2016 Olympic games. He retired for the second and final time that year.

What is Olympic swimming?

Olympic swimming is one of the most popular events in the summer Olympics. Top swimmers from around the world compete in events like the 50m freestyle, 4×100 medley, and 100m butterfly stroke.