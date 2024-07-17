How To Watch Olympic Soccer in 2024

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic soccer first made an appearance at the Games in 1900, but it was only recognized as an official part of the schedule in 1908. It would be almost 90 years later, in 1996, that the women’s teams were finally added to the lineup. Over the years, the event has provided some of the biggest thrills of the Olympics. A young Lionel Messi captivated the world on the way to gold with Argentina in 2008. His former Barcelona teammate Neymar was engulfed with emotion when his Brazil squad won it all on home soil in Rio in 2016. In 1996, the United States women made history by becoming the first to ever win a gold medal.

This year, a new champion will be crowned on the men’s side since the Brazilian men’s team failed to qualify. The Canadian women will be looking to defend their championship but will face stiff competition. Olympic soccer in Paris promises to deliver memorable moments as players compete for national pride and bragging rights.

Where to watch Olympic Soccer

NBC’s family of networks and streaming service, Peacock, will carry all of the Olympic Games coverage in the United States. Olympic soccer coverage will air on E! and the USA Network. Live TV streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV offer these channels.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ E! ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch Olympic Soccer on Peacock

Peacock is one of the most underrated streaming services for sports coverage. It is the home of some of the biggest sporting events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics. Peacock’s parent company, NBCUniversal, has exclusive broadcast media rights to the Games until 2032, with coverage spread out over channels and platforms in the company’s family. While USA Network and E! will carry the soccer matches for both the men and women, Peacock will also stream all 39 Olympic events.

But the fun doesn’t stop after the Olympics are done. Peacock has exclusive coverage of English Premier League soccer in the United States. It’s also the only platform that offers comprehensive coverage of pro wrestling. Forget pay-per-view. A Peacock subscription includes marquee events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble, as well as flagship shows like “Raw,” “Smackdown,” and “NXT.”

Watch Olympic Soccer on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM’s channel lineup includes local channels ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. There’s also tons of sports programming from ESPN, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS, and more. USA Network and E! are also part of the roster for Olympic soccer broadcasts.

Although DIRECTV STREAM offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, the maximum timeframe for recording storage is nine months. There is a catch: even though it says unlimited, users can only save 30 episodes of a TV show before the oldest one gets deleted. However, there are unlimited at-home streams, which is convenient for larger households.

Watch Olympic Soccer on Fubo

Fubo has a strong connection to the football world. The live TV streaming service first launched as a soccer-heavy platform in 2015. Almost a decade later, Fubo has added a slew of other channels dedicated to basketball, football, baseball, hockey, auto racing, tennis, golf, and more. The entry-level Pro plan lineup includes USA Network and E! among its vast channel lineup.

There are other Pro plan perks as well. It’s the only live TV streaming service to offer regional sports networks in every plan, although subscribers do have to pay an extra regional sports fee. The plan also has a healthy mix of sports channels like FS1, beIN SPORTS, CBS Sports Network, Golf Channel, and the Big Ten Network.

In a bid to make the already appealing streaming service even more appealing, Fubo has just increased its DVR storage capacity from 1000 hours to unlimited. And, of course, recordings do not expire.

Watch Olympic Soccer on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV teams up with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus to provide one of the most valuable livestreaming services. The standard plan features live channels and a comprehensive on-demand library. Besides Olympic soccer coverage, subscribers can also enjoy sports content from the NFL Network, ESPN, Golf Channel, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, and many more.

The Hulu bundle unlocks exclusive access to the Disney animated classic library, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the celebrated “30 for 30” documentaries, and unmatched UFC coverage. With only two at-home streams, Hulu + Live TV might not be optimal for large households, but unlimited DVR storage is a plus.

Watch Olympic Soccer on Sling TV

Subscribers rave about Sling TV for its affordable plans. There are slight differences between the two in terms of channel options. If you’re looking for Olympic soccer coverage, the Blue plan is where you’ll find USA Network and E!. For subscribers who want a greater channel selection, the combo Orange & Blue plan amalgamates the two packages for the best of both worlds. However, if the singular Blue plan is your preference, FS1, NFL Network, TBS, and TNT are available for more sports content.

While services like Fubo and YouTube TV offer unlimited storage, Sling TV’s DVR storage limit of 50 hours is quite restrictive. However, Sling TV is still a strong competitor for the budget-conscious streamer.e.

Watch Olympic Soccer on YouTube TV

YouTube TV’s base plan features more than 100 channels. The lineup includes USA Network and E!, which means subscribers won’t miss out on Olympic soccer action. There’s also much more to keep you occupied well past the closing ceremony from ABC, ESPN2, CBS, FS1, NBC, Fox, ESPN, Big Ten Network, NFL Network, Golf Channel, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, ESPNU, FS2, SEC Network, and ESPNEWS. Subscribers can tune in to the NBA Finals, Super Bowl, World Series, College Football Playoff, and other high-profile sports events throughout the year.

YouTube TV provides three simultaneous streams — a step up from Hulu’s two simultaneous streams — unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, and support for up to six individual accounts.

Olympic Soccer schedule 2024

Olympic soccer will begin on July 24, 2024. You can find the full schedule on Olympics.com.

FAQ

Will soccer be in the 2024 Olympics?

Men’s football has been included in almost every Summer Olympics, with two exceptions: 1896 and 1932. The women’s competition was added in 1996. The 2024 Olympics will feature men’s and women’s soccer from Wednesday, July 24, to Saturday, August 10.

Will Mbappé play in the Olympics?

French national team captain Kylian Mbappé will not participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite his desire to play for Thierry Henry’s French Olympic team, he is prioritizing his obligations to his new club, Real Madrid, which will begin their new season a week after the Games conclude.

Did Messi do the Olympics?

Lionel Messi was only 21 years old when he put on a stunning display of skill to lead Argentina to a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. The prolific striker set up Ángel Di María for the winning goal against Nigeria in the final.