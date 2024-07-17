How To Watch Olympics Gymnastics in 2024

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Olympics gymnastics has long been one of the most exciting events in the Summer Games. Team USA gymnastics, in particular, often puts forth a strong showing every four years when the Olympics rolls around, and this year in Paris should be no different. For the women, in particular, Simone Biles is leading the charge, returning for her third Olympic games.

Artistic gymnastics at the Olympics, which was introduced in 1896 and has been included in every set of games since will take place this year from July 27 to Aug. 5. Events will take place at France’s Bercy Arena, with 12 teams competing for 14 medal events (in both men’s and women’s categories). USA Gymnastics is expected to make a splash, as are Great Britain, Brazil, and Japan.

Fans can tune in to all the events with their favorite live TV streaming services this July and August. Ahead, find out how to watch Team USA gymnastics chase their Olympic medals in Paris — even if you don’t have cable.

Olympic Gymnastics events in 2024

Floor

The floor exercise differs for men and women. For the women’s competition, they spend up to 90 seconds combining tumbling passes and dance moves set to music on a 12-foot-by-12-foot mat. There are usually four tumbling passes that span the length of the mat from corner to corner. For the men, there is no music, and the routine lasts for up to 70 seconds. There are three to five tumbling passes on the same 12-by-12 mat, and those tumbling passes are combined with strength and balance elements. Jade Carey won gold in Tokyo and is returning to Paris to compete. Simone Biles is also a strong competitor on floor.

Balance Beam

The balance beam, which the women compete on, is four inches wide and stands four feet off the ground. The routine consists of turns, dance elements, and flips on the beam and lasts no more than 90 seconds. Points are deducted if a gymnast falls off the beam or grasps the beam to resist falling. They’re also judged based on their dismount and how well they stick the landing. Simone Biles won the bronze medal in Tokyo and will return in Paris to try to defend her place on the podium.

Vault

Men and women both do the vault. For this event, they run down an 82-foot runway before jumping off a springboard and onto the vault table (which used to be a “horse” until it was changed in 2001 for safety) with their hands. They then vault off the table and do a series of twists and flips in the air before landing on a mat on the other side and are judged based on the difficulty level and their ability to stick the landing. Simone Biles won the gold at the 2016 Olympics in this event and is expected to do well in Paris.

Uneven Bars

This event for women’s gymnastics is a routine on two bars at different levels — a higher bar at eight feet and a lower bar at five feet, five inches. After mounting the bars, the routine must continuously flow, go back and forth between bars, include releases, grip changes, full turns, and more. Gymnasts will lose points if they fall off the bars or touch the mat before the dismount. They’re also judged on how they land the dismount. Suni Lee took the bronze in Tokyo, and she’ll be back in Paris to try to make it back to the podium.

Pommel Horse

Men compete on a pommel horse, which looks like what the vault horse used to, except it has two handles on top. On this horse, the gymnasts do circular and scissor-like movements with their legs and hands without stopping or touching the horse with their legs. Touching the horse with their legs will result in a point deduction. They’re also judged on their dismount.

High Bar

The men’s high bar stands just over nine feet off the ground and is similar to the women’s uneven bars, except there is just one bar. The routine concept is similar, though: The gymnast completes a routine of turns, releases, and continuous movement without falling and is judged based on the dismount and difficulty level.

Parallel Bars

Men also compete in another bar event — the parallel bars. These two bars are six feet, six inches off the floor, and are a combination of swinging elements and strength elements. Gymnasts will do tricks that show off skills with both and are judged on that, as well as their dismounts.

Rings

Another strength-focused event for men is the rings. These two rings hang just over nine feet off the ground and allow the gymnasts to showcase strength with holds and balance. They will also be judged on the dismount.

Where to watch Olympic Gymnastics

Olympic gymnastics events will air on NBC and its cable networks, including USA, E!, and CNBC. Fans can also catch events airing in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo. Peacock will also air all of the Olympic events on its streaming platform.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ USA ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ E! ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ CNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Telemundo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Universo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Olympic Gymnastics on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium Plus

Premium Plus Price: $11.99

$11.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 50+

Peacock will air all of the 2024 Olympic events, both live and on-demand. The streamer will also offer recaps and other extra content, like commentary, and every medal ceremony will be available.

With the Premium Plus plan, you’ll have access to the live local NBC channel, as well as ad-free streaming (with limited exclusions) and the ability to download and watch some titles offline. Peacock is the premier place to watch Olympics content this summer.

Watch Olympic Gymnastics on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 90+

Subscribing to DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment plan will get you all of NBC’s channels for Olympics gymnastics. However, this won’t get you the Spanish-language channels. This will require add-ons or bumping up to a higher-tier plan. Entertainment already includes NBC, USA, E!, and CNBC, though, which will air all gymnastics events in English.

DIRECTV STREAM also includes unlimited cloud DVR so you can record any events you might miss (or any of the events that you just want to watch again and again). But just be warned that you can only store your recordings for up to nine months.

Watch Olympic Gymnastics on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 180+

Fubo is probably one of the best options for streaming Olympic events because a subscription includes all of the channels you need to watch Team USA gymnastics compete this year. The Fubo channel list includes NBC, USA, E!, CNBC, Telemundo, and Universo on its Pro plan, which means you can catch all the events in English and Spanish (when they’re airing in Spanish).

A Fubo subscription also includes unlimited hours of cloud DVR — and your recordings can be stored forever if you choose. Plus, Fubo offers 10 simultaneous streams on your home network.

Watch Olympic Gymnastics on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV (With Ads)

Hulu + Live TV (With Ads) Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV offers NBC, USA, E!, CNBC, and Telemundo, which is nearly everything you need for English-speaking and Spanish-speaking channels. Universo is only available with the Spanish add-on for an extra monthly cost.

When you opt for the Disney Bundle vs. Hulu + Live TV without, you get content from ESPN Plus and Disney Plus for a small extra cost per month, which is an incredible deal, considering how much extra content you’re getting. So many extra movies, TV shows, commentary, and more.

Hulu + Live TV also includes the streamer’s on-demand library, unlimited cloud DVR, and two simultaneous streams.

Watch Olympic Gymnastics on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue + News Extra add-on

Sling Blue + News Extra add-on Price: $40

$40 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 40+

Gymnastics fans can stream Olympic events on a budget with Sling Blue. The subscription plan includes NBC (in some markets), USA, and E!. You can tack on the News Extra add-on for an extra monthly cost to get CNBC, so you’ll have almost everything to watch. And it all comes in much cheaper than any other streaming services (and you don’t need Sling Orange).

Sling TV also includes 50 hours of cloud DVR, but if you want more than that, you can upgrade to 200 hours for an additional cost. Sling Blue also includes three simultaneous streams.

Watch Olympic Gymnastics on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: YouTube TV

YouTube TV Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV, while stacked with channels, is missing one crucial thing for Olympics viewing: USA. While you have NBC, E!, CNBC, Telemundo, and Universo included in the lineup, USA is missing, which means you’ll miss a lot of the Olympics events, unfortunately.

However, the streaming service does still offer unlimited cloud DVR and three simultaneous streams, in addition to plenty of other channels to enjoy while you’re not watching the Olympics, including ESPN, NBA TV, Motor Trend, and more.

YouTube TV also includes unlimited cloud DVR and three simultaneous streams in the household across the six accounts available on the plan.

Olympics Gymnastics schedule 2024

Saturday, July 27 @ 5 a.m. Men’s Qualifier E!

Men’s Qualifier E! Saturday, July 27 @ 5:50 a.m. Men’s Qualifier NBC

Men’s Qualifier NBC Saturday, July 27 @ 9:30 a.m. Men’s Qualifier E!

Men’s Qualifier E! Saturday, July 27 @ 11 a.m. Men’s Qualifier NBC

Men’s Qualifier NBC Saturday, July 27 @ 2 p.m. Men’s Qualifier E!

Men’s Qualifier E! Saturday, July 27 @ 9 p.m. Men’s Qualifier NBC

Men’s Qualifier NBC Sunday, July 28 @ 4 a.m. Women’s Qualifier E!

Women’s Qualifier E! Sunday, July 28 @ 6 a.m. Women’s Qualifier NBC

Women’s Qualifier NBC Sunday, July 28 @ 8 a.m. Various Events Telemundo

Various Events Telemundo Sunday, July 28 @ 8:50 a.m. Women’s Qualifier E!

Women’s Qualifier E! Sunday, July 28 @ 12 p.m. Women’s Qualifier E!

Women’s Qualifier E! Sunday, July 28 @ 3 p.m. Women’s Qualifier E!

Women’s Qualifier E! Sunday, July 28 @ 5 p.m. Women’s Qualifier NBC

Women’s Qualifier NBC Sunday, July 28 @ 7 p.m. Women’s Qualifier NBC

Women’s Qualifier NBC Monday, July 29 @ 11:30 a.m. Men’s Team Final NBC

Men’s Team Final NBC Monday, July 29 @ 12 p.m. Various Events Telemundo

Various Events Telemundo Monday, July 29 @ 9 p.m. Men’s Team Final NBC

Men’s Team Final NBC Tuesday, July 30 @ 12 p.m. Women’s Team Final NBC

Women’s Team Final NBC Tuesday, July 30 @ 8 p.m. Women’s Team Final NBC

Women’s Team Final NBC Wednesday, July 31 @ 11:30 a.m. Men’s All-Around Final NBC

Men’s All-Around Final NBC Wednesday, July 31 @ 9 p.m. Men’s All-Around Final NBC

Men’s All-Around Final NBC Thursday, August 1 @ 12 p.m. Women’s All-Around Final Universo

Women’s All-Around Final Universo Thursday, August 1 @ 12 p.m. Women’s All-Around Final NBC

Women’s All-Around Final NBC Thursday, August 1 @ 8 p.m. Women’s All-Around Final NBC

Women’s All-Around Final NBC Saturday, August 3 @ 9:15 a.m. Men’s Floor and Pommel Horse and Women’s Vault Finals E!

Men’s Floor and Pommel Horse and Women’s Vault Finals E! Saturday, August 3 @ 10:20 a.m. Women’s Vault Final NBC

Women’s Vault Final NBC Saturday, August 3 @ 11 a.m. Various Events Telemundo

Various Events Telemundo Saturday, August 3 @ 4:30 p.m. Men’s Floor and Pommel Horse Finals NBC

Men’s Floor and Pommel Horse Finals NBC Saturday, August 3 @ 9 p.m. Women’s Vault Final NBC

Women’s Vault Final NBC Sunday, August 4 @ 9 a.m. Men’s Rings and Vault and Women’s Uneven Bars Finals NBC

Men’s Rings and Vault and Women’s Uneven Bars Finals NBC Sunday, August 4 @ 1 p.m. Various Events Telemundo

Various Events Telemundo Sunday, August 4 @ 7 p.m. Men’s Vault Final NBC

Men’s Vault Final NBC Sunday, August 4 @ 9 p.m. Women’s Uneven Bars Final NBC

Women’s Uneven Bars Final NBC Monday, August 5 @ 5:45 a.m. Men’s Parallel Bars and High Bar and Women’s Balance Beam and Floor Finals E!

Men’s Parallel Bars and High Bar and Women’s Balance Beam and Floor Finals E! Monday, August 5 @ 9:30 a.m. Men’s Parallel Bars and High Bar Finals NBC

Men’s Parallel Bars and High Bar Finals NBC Monday, August 5 @ 10 a.m. Various Events Telemundo

Various Events Telemundo Monday, August 5 @ 8 p.m. Women’s Balance Beam Final NBC

Women’s Balance Beam Final NBC Monday, August 5 @ 9 p.m. Women’s Floor Final NBC

*All of the times are Eastern

FAQ

Can I watch all of the Olympics on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock is airing every Olympic event. Peacock will air everything live and on-demand, so even if you miss something during its original time, you can watch it later.

Will Simone Biles compete in the 2024 Olympics?

Yes, Simone Biles will be competing in Paris. She will be joined by Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera on Team USA.

Where is the 2024 Olympics schedule?

The full 2024 Olympics schedule can be found on the Olympics website. Bookmark it to stay up to date on when your favorite events are airing on which channels.