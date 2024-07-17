How To Watch Olympic Diving in 2024

Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Diving has been a hallmark of the modern Olympics since 1904, only missing the first two iterations of the modern games before becoming an Olympic sport. Since that time, the USA and China have won 96 of the possible 130 Olympic gold medals in the sport, accounting for 74 percent of the total.

China is once again favored to win gold at the 2024 Olympics, but USA’s Delaney Schnell and Jessica Paratto, who won the silver medal in the women’s synchro 10m platform event in Tokyo, are also hoping to be part of the podium mix in Paris. All eyes will also be on the U.K.’s Tom Daley, who returns for his fifth Olympics in Paris. This time, he’s got a new partner, Noah Williams, who will help Daley defend his Tokyo gold medal at the men’s synchro 10m platform event.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Olympic diving at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games on live TV streaming services.

Where to watch Olympic Diving

Live and replay coverage of every event for the 2024 Paris Games will be found on Peacock, but live diving coverage will also air on E! with medal event recaps airing during NBC’s nightly primetime coverage of the games.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ E! ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Olympic Diving on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium

Premium Price: $5.99 per month

$5.99 per month Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 50+

Peacock is the streaming home of the Olympics and an essential service for anyone who wants to make the most of the games. You’ll be able to watch every diving preliminary and medal event with a Peacock Premium account. If you would also like access to your local NBC channel to watch the network’s primetime coverage of the games, you can upgrade to the Peacock Premium Plus plan. The Premium Plus plan also allows you to download select titles.

If you’re interested in Peacock’s non-Olympics features, the service allows you to stream current NBC and Bravo hits the day after they air on linear cable. You’ll also have access to Peacock original programming like “Those About to Die” and “Poker Face.” Sports fans may be interested in Peacock for its Premier League soccer coverage and NFL Sunday coverage during the fall.

Watch Olympic Diving on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 90+

DIRECTV STREAM will get you both E! and NBC with the Entertainment package, which is their most affordable deal. If you are looking for a service that gives you a robust sports package even outside of the Olympics, then you should consider a higher-tier DIRECTV STREAM plan for an additional monthly cost. You’ll get 30 extra channels, including CBS Sports Network and NFL Network. The Choice Plan will also give you access to regional sports networks so you can watch your favorite local team’s in-market games.

Every DIRECTV STREAM plan comes with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and the ability to stream on multiple devices at home so your household can watch what they want, where they want. DIRECTV STREAM also offers new customers a free trial and discounted access to premium services like Max and Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME.

Watch Olympic Diving on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 180+

Fubo is also another great streaming service option for watching the Olympics. You’ll have access to E! and NBC with the Pro plan, as well as unlimited Cloud DVR storage and unlimited screens at home. The Pro plan also includes Bally Sports, FS1, NFL Network, ESPN, and more in the channel list, so you can stay tuned to sports all year round. If that’s not enough sports, you can also get the Sports Plus add-on, which gives you NFL RedZone, MLB Network, and more.

Watch Olympic Diving on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 95+

The Hulu + Live TV bundle is great if you want access to sports and a lot of entertainment options. Live TV will give you E! and NBC for watching Olympic diving, but it also includes ESPN, FS1, and ACCN. The Bundle gives you access to ESPN Plus to watch live games as well as ESPN’s world-renowned sports analysis and coverage. For your entertainment needs, the Bundle also includes Hulu and Disney Plus, so you can watch legacy television and current TV hits, plus have access to the Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars vaults.

Each Hulu + Live TV bundle comes with unlimited DVR storage and six account profiles so your family can personalize their watchlists. You can stream on two different screens simultaneously. For an extra monthly cost, you can upgrade to unlimited screens at home and three separate mobile devices when you want to watch on the go.

Watch Olympic Diving on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue

Sling Blue Price: $40

$40 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 40+

If you are looking to watch the Olympics but want to stay on a budget, then Sling is the most affordable plan to get E! and NBC. You should double-check that Sling carries local channels in your area before you sign up for an account. Even though there is no free trial, Sling does offer regular discounts for new subscribers that may be available at sign up. The Sling Blue plan gives you channels like E! and NBC, and entertainment options like USA, FX, and more.

If you are looking for more robust sports options outside of the Olympics, then you should upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue plan to access Sling’s ESPN suite. Sling TV plans come with 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to four devices at one time.

Watch Olympic Diving on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 100+

Finally, YouTube TV will also get you the channels you need to watch Olympic diving live during the 2024 Summer Games. The Base plan channels include NFL Network, ESPN, NBA TV, FS1, and more. YouTube TV also has a partnership with NFL Sunday Ticket. You can get the football service without a two-year contract.

Every YouTube TV plan comes with unlimited DVR space and the Key Plays View, which allows you to replay important moments in select games. You can have up to six profiles for each account and stream on three screens simultaneously.

Olympic Diving schedule 2024

Saturday, July 27 @ 5 a.m. on Peacock: Women’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Women’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final Monday, July 29 @ 5 a.m. on E!: Men’s Synchro 10m Platform Final

Men’s Synchro 10m Platform Final Wednesday, July 31 @ 5 a.m. on E!: Women’s Synchro 10m Platform Final

@ Women’s Synchro 10m Platform Final Friday, August 2 @ 5 a.m. on Peacock: Men’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Men’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final Monday, August 5 @ 4 a.m. on E!: Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary Monday, August 5 @ 9 a.m.on E!: Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal

Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal Tuesday, August 6 @ 4 a.m. on E!: Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Tuesday, August 6 @ 9 a.m. on Peacock: Women’s 10m Platform Final

Women’s 10m Platform Final Wednesday, August 7 @ 4 a.m. on E!: Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal Wednesday, August 7 @ 9 a.m. on E!: Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Thursday, August 8 @ 4 a.m. on E!: Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal Thursday, August 8 @ 9 a.m. on E!: Men’s 3m Springboard Final

Men’s 3m Springboard Final Friday, August 9 @ 4 a.m. on E!: Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary

Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary Friday, August 9 @ 9 a.m.on Peacock: Women’s 3m Springboard Final

Women’s 3m Springboard Final Saturday, August 10 @ 4 a.m. on E!: Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal

Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal Saturday, August 10 @ 9 a.m. on E!: Men’s 10m Platform Final

*All of the times are Eastern and subject to change

FAQ

Where is Olympic Diving taking place in 2024?

The 2024 Olympic Diving competition will take place at the Olympic Aquatic Center in Paris. The first events begin on July 27, and the last diving medal ceremony will be handed out on August 10.

How many Olympic diving events are there?

There will be six different Olympic diving events at the 2024 Summer Games. For men, women, and synchro divers, there will be the 3m springboard and 10m platform jump.

How do you qualify for Olympics 2024 diving?

To qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in diving, you must be at least 14 years of age by December 31, 2023, eligible to participate in official World Aquatics competitions, and actually participate in international meets approved by the World Aquatics Association. The U.S. Olympic diving team is determined through international events and at diving trials, where the top finishers are nominated to represent Team USA at the Olympics.