How To Watch Olympic Basketball in 2024

Credit: Robert Hanashiro, Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are finally here. The Olympic Basketball event has been home to memorable moments, featuring a collection of the world’s best basketball players competing for the highest honor: the Olympic Gold Medal.

This event was introduced in the 1904 Summer Games in St. Louis but became a medal event for the first time in the 1936 Berlin Games for the men’s side. It was not until the 1972 Montreal Games that it was introduced as a women’s medal event as well.

The men’s 5v5 basketball competition is an event that the USA has dominated in the last few decades. Beginning with the 1992 “Dream Team,” USA submitted current NBA players for the first time to compete with the rest of the world. This team featured players who were the best of the best in the NBA, including Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and many more legends of the game.

After cruising to an easy first-place finish, USA continued to send its best players. Since 1992, there have been eight events. Team USA has won the gold medal seven times and a bronze medal once. Their run and expectation to win have been so dominant that when they finished with the bronze medal in 2004, it was deemed a disappointment.

Where to watch Olympic Basketball

NBC, CNBC, and USA Network will present live coverage over the course of the entire Olympic Games. Additionally, Peacock will be the home to all Olympic coverage. Below are the major streaming services that provide channels specifically for Olympic Basketball.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ USA ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ E! ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Telemundo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Universo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select markets

Watch Olympic Basketball on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium

Premium Price: $5.99

$5.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 50+

Peacock will be reaching unprecedented heights in the streaming world during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The streaming service will house every event so you don’t miss a moment of the action, that’s even including medal events. Peacock will have 24/7 coverage of the games in Paris that will include exclusive interviews, replays, and professional takes from analysts.

From July 26 to August 11, you can watch every single men’s and women’s basketball match with Peacock Premium. For an additional monthly cost, you could upgrade to Peacock’s Premium Plus plan to watch all your favorite Olympic matchups ad-free.

Watch Olympic Basketball on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 90+

DIRECTV STREAM is very sports-friendly and has been a reliable streaming service for all kinds of sports fans for a long time. As the Olympics are around the corner, DIRECTV STREAM remains a great service to view all your favorite events. DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC, CNBC, and USA Network within its Entertainment Package, allowing users to have full access to everything fans need to watch Olympic basketball matchups.

If you miss an event you want to watch, DIRECTV STREAM comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage. That way, you won’t miss out on the Olympic basketball action and can watch on your own schedule.

Watch Olympic Basketball on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 180+

Fubo is another solid option for watching the Olympic Games, as their Pro plan includes every channel you need for core Olympic Basketball coverage. NBC is the main broadcaster for the Olympics this year and will cover every single men’s and women’s basketball game, from group play to the medal match.

Fubo is a clear contender for live TV streaming when it comes to watching sports, even outside of Olympic coverage. Not only will you get to keep up with what’s happening in Paris, but you’ll also be able to watch whenever suits you with Fubo’s updated benefit of unlimited DVR storage.

Watch Olympic Basketball on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV will include NBC, CNBC, USA, E!, Telemundo, and Universo, all within its live TV bundle. With these three channels, subscribers will have no issue watching any Olympic event this summer. Plus, men’s and women’s Olympic basketball will primarily be streamed on NBC.

While no Olympic events will be streamed on ESPN Plus or Disney Plus, Hulu includes a subscription to these services as an additional perk for all its users. And similar to other live TV streaming services in this group, Hulu has unlimited cloud DVR storage for watching what you want, when you want to.

Watch Olympic Basketball on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue Price: $55

$55 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: 50+

The Sling TV Orange & Blue plan will not include CNBC for Olympic basketball watchers. However, it will still have important channels you need for Olympics coverage, like NBC and USA. It’s important to note that NBC is available only in select markets, so check your ZIP code to view channel availability in your area before subscribing.

In terms of platform perks, Sling provides 50 hours of DVR storage. Plus, it’s one of the more budget-friendly options available if you’re looking to catch Olympic coverage throughout July and August.

Watch Olympic Basketball on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV is another live TV streaming option for watching the Olympics this year. In YouTube TV’s base plan, subscribers get access to every single channel you need to broadcast Olympic Basketball matchups. This means that every men’s and women’s Olympic basketball game can be watched through YouTube TV, which will also come with unlimited cloud DVR storage.

Olympics Basketball schedule 2024

Olympic basketball coverage begins on July 27, starting with men’s basketball matchups. You can find the full schedule on NBCOlympics.com.*

*All of the times are Eastern.

FAQ

Can I watch all of the Olympics on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock will stream every event on its platform. It will be your one-stop shop for everything related to the Olympics, whether you’re watching basketball or breaking.

What channels will the Olympics be on?

Along with streaming on Peacock, Olympic coverage can be found on NBC, CNBC, and USA Network. Additionally, the GOLF Network, an NBC affiliate, will cover the golfing events.

Is Caitlin Clark on the Olympic team in 2024?

Caitlin Clark is not competing in the Olympics this year and is instead in the middle of her rookie WNBA season. Clark may not be facing off in Paris this summer, but the women’s Olympic basketball matchups will still be must-watch TV.