Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have seen a turn of events in the past few weeks with the help of star outfielder Aaron Judge on the brink of making history. This past week, Judge smashed his 56th and 57th home runs of the season, leaving him with just five more to break the current record. Roger Maris set the current record of 61 homers in 1961 — nearly 61 years ago to the day.

Aaron Judge’s current homer count of the season broke his career high of 52 home runs set during his Rookie year. The Yankees will travel to Milwaukee for a three-game series this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers. Will Judge be able to break the record this weekend? Or will he save it for the upcoming matchups against the Boston Red Sox to make it that much sweeter?

All we know is that history is on its way to being made and you’re not going to want to miss it. Keep reading to find out how to live stream the Yankees and Judge take on the Brewers and set out to write a new line in the MLB history books.

Where can you stream the Yankees and Aaron Judge?

Current Deals

Sling TV: Half off your first month

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off your first two months

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On-Demand

FuboTV: Free trial

YouTube TV: Free trial extension to 8/17 and $30 off your first 3 months

Watch the Yankees vs Brewers on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Yankees fans yearning to catch Aaron Judge make history may be in for a treat. He may be five home runs away, but you never know what could happen tonight. Sling TV offers access to nationally streaming games on the MLB Network, making it a great option for out-of-market viewers to catch tonight’s game and the entire MLB season.

Watch the Yankees vs Brewers on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

If you’re in-market for the Yankees vs Brewers game tonight, DIRECTV STREAM will give you access to MLB Network in-market, YES Network, and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Other options to watch the Yankees vs Brewers tonight

New York Yankees 2022 schedule

You can find the rest of the New York Yankees schedule here on ESPN.com.