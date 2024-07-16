How To Watch New Summer Olympic Events In 2024

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are taking place in Paris, and there are some fun new additions. While staples like gymnastics and diving aren’t going anywhere, you can now watch people breakdance their way to gold. Surfing will also be a part of the games from the beautiful island of Tahiti.

You don’t need cable to watch the newest Olympic events, but you will need NBC channels and apps. Fortunately, there are options across a variety of price points. The most affordable way to stream the games is with Peacock.

Where to watch the Olympics

You can watch the Olympics on Peacock, NBC, or USA. Spanish-language commentary is available on Universo and Telemundo.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ USA ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Universo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Telemundo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How To Watch New Summer Olympic Events: Breakdancing

Breakdancing will be a competitive Olympic sport for the first time ever in 2024. Called “breaking” for the games, the program will have two events. One event is held for B-Girls and another for B-Boys. Athletes will compete in solo battles in front of judges, who will score moves like windmills and freezes. The competitors will break to a live DJ.

Even if you’re not familiar with breakdancing, this new event is bound to be fun to watch. All breaking competitions will take place at La Concorde 1 toward the end of the games. The girl’s event takes place on August 9th, and the boy’s event will take place on August 10th. The competition begins with a round-robin, then quarterfinals, and semifinals. The medal ceremony will also be completed at the end of the competition.

How To Watch New Summer Olympic Events: Surfing

Surfers have been advocating for their sport to be a part of the Olympics for a long time. In fact, since the 1920s, surfing fans and pros have tried to get the sport included in the summer games. It wasn’t until the Tokyo Games in 2020 that surfers were able to get their sport added to the program. This year, the event will take place thousands of miles away from Paris in Tahiti. Surfers will hit the waves on the Teahupo’o beach, a famous surfing spot.

Athletes in the surfing event will perform before five judges. They will be judged by the variety, type, and difficulty of their tricks, as well as their power, speed, and flow. Most athletes will compete on shortboards. If you want to watch, this program takes place between July 27th and August 5th. Team USA and Team Brazil are the reigning champions.

How To Watch New Summer Olympic Events: Skateboarding

Skateboarding is not just new to the Olympics but also relatively new to the world. It became popular in the 1950s. Now, it’s been elevated to a summer games event with two exciting rounds. Athletes will compete in park and street disciplines, judged by metrics like degree of difficulty, speed, and range of movement. They’re also judged on height and their ability to use the entire event surface.

All skateboards get to display three 45‑second runs, and the best of the three will count as their final score. The top athletes will bring out their most mind-bending and impressive tricks to go for gold. Even if you’ve never stepped foot on a skateboard, it’s impossible not to be wowed by the skill these young athletes possess. The program will take place between July 27th and August 7th. The elaborate course will be staged at La Concorde 4.

How To Watch New Summer Olympic Events: Sport Climbing

Sport climbing is a heart-pumping sport to watch, but it isn’t well known. Athletes first competed in this event at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games in 2018. The sport was elevated to the Tokyo Games in 2020. In Paris, climbers will compete in three formats. The speed, lead, and bouldering disciplines all require unique skills and perseverance.

There will be two medal events in Paris, a change from the Tokyo games. This time around, there is a gold medal for bouldering and lead combined and a second medal ceremony for the speed event. At the last games, there was just one medal across all disciplines. You can watch sport climbing between August 5th and August 10th. The program takes place at Le Bourget Climbing Venue.

FAQ

What are the new sports for the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Breaking is brand new for the 2024 summer games. Surfing, sport climbing, and skateboarding are all returning for just the second time.

What sports were removed from the 2024 Olympics?

Baseball, softball, and karate were all removed this year. Baseball and softball will return in 2028 at the Los Angeles games.

How do you qualify for Olympic Breaking?

There are a total of 32 spots for breakers at the Olympics. Athletes can obtain a quota (guaranteed spot) in a series of qualifying events by region, including the World Championships and Olympic Qualifier Series.