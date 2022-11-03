How To Watch Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Live in 2022

The Kansas Jayhawks are staring down one of the longest win streaks in college basketball history, with 32 win seasons since 1990. The team also has the most consecutive coaches leading the team to the Final Four, with the prior six bringing out the full potential of the team. Fans don’t want to see either of those streaks end, which is one of the reasons this upcoming season is going to be so electric.

Bill Self, the current head coach, has left a lasting legacy with the team. In fact, he signed a lifetime contract last year and earned the team a number-one seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The man knows how to motivate his players, and the 2022-23 season is going to be one to watch.

Excited yet? You can watch most of the games across ABC, CBS, and ESPN. There are a lot of options, ranging from Hulu + Live TV to YouTube TV, but let’s take a look at the ones we think are the best.

Where can you stream almost all of the Kansas Jayhawks games?

What channels show Kansas Jayhawks games?

Kansas Jayhawks games are spread pretty evenly across ABC, CBS, and ESPN, but may also show up on a few other channels. You’ll want to watch not through cable, but with a streaming service that can bypass any geographic restrictions and show you the games you want. There’s also the added benefit of mobile apps that make it easy to watch, even if you’re on the go. Look for options like FuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or Hulu + Live TV.

Watch Kansas Jayhawks games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31+ No Sling Blue $40 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

Out of any option, Sling TV is one of the most affordable and most customizable. Sling Orange caters to collegiate sports and starts at just $40 per month, but Sling Orange & Blue combines both options for just $55 total. You can add on several other optional packages to expand your choices; for example, the Sports Extra add-on is $11 per month, but it includes a load of channels focused on specific conferences.

Sling TV, unfortunately, does not have a free trial, but for a limited time, first-time customers can get their first month half-off. It’s a nice discount, and an inexpensive way to try the service out for yourself to decide if you want to continue using it.

Other ways to watch the Kansas Jayhawks live this season

Kansas Jayhawks 2022 schedule

You can find the full Kansas Jayhawks schedule here on ESPN.com.