Fiesta Bowl 2022: How and Where to Watch

This year, the Fiesta Bowl will pit the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs against the Michigan Wolverines in Glendale, Arizona. The game will also serve as one of the 2022 College Football Playoff semi-final games.

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona When: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Saturday, December 31, 2022 Channels: ESPN

ESPN Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET Teams: TCU Honed Frogs s & Michigan Wolverines

Streaming services to watch the Fiesta Bowl

The 2022 Fiesta Bowl will be aired on ESPN which is included as part of many streaming service packages, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and more. Signing up for a trusted streaming service is a great affordable swap from cable.

FAQs

What time does the Fiesta Bowl start, and what channel is it on?

The Fiesta Bowl will start at 4 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Who plays in the Fiesta Bowl 2022?

The Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs will play in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. The Michigan Wolverines are 13-0, and the TCU Horned Frogs are 12-1, suffering a narrow loss to the Kansas State Wildcats during the Big 12 Championship.

Where is the Fiesta Bowl being played this year?

The Fiesta Bowl takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, this year.