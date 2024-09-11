How to Watch Falcons vs. Eagles: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

The marquee spot for NFL Week 2 will go to the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. Their Monday Night Football contest, which kicks off on Sept. 16 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, promises to be an exciting one.
The Eagles are once again among the top favorites to make the Super Bowl in 2024, with ESPN giving them 11-to-1 odds to win it all. Jalen Hurts is again expected to carry the team far, and many pundits predict at least 10 wins from the team this year.
Atlanta, meanwhile, is expected to surge forward under new head coach Raheem Morris, leaving their losing ways behind. The Falcons are not Super Bowl favorites, by any means, but they’re expected to field a much more competitive team this year. At the very least, they’ll make this Monday matchup interesting.
How to watch Falcons vs. Eagles
- Date: Monday, September 16
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
- Channel: ESPN, ESPN2
- Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV
|Streaming Service
|Free Trial
|NFL Channels
|NFL RedZone
|Best Nights for Watching
|DIRECTV STREAM
|5-days
|CBS, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
|Yes
|All non-exclusive games
|Fubo
|$30 off
first month
|CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network
|Yes
|All non-exclusive games
|Hulu + Live TV
|3-days
|CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network
|Yes
|All non-exclusive games
|YouTube TV
|7-days
|CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network
|Yes
|All games (w/ Sunday Ticket add-on)
|Sling TV
|50% off
first month
|ABC*, Fox*, NBC*, ESPN, NFL Network
|Yes
|All non-exclusive games
|Peacock
|No
|NBC
|No
|Sunday Night
|Paramount Plus
|7-days
|CBS
|No
|In-market CBS games
|Amazon Prime Video
|30-days
|Amazon Prime
|No
|Thursday Night
Falcons vs. Eagles predictions
Early-season predictions have this contest between the Falcons and Eagles playing out a lot tighter than you might expect. The Eagles are still favorites, but only by four points. Unsurprisingly, experts think Kirk Cousins will be a difference maker for Atlanta. And the fact that the Eagles will be coming off heavy travel from their Week 1 opener in Brazil could play in the Falcons’ favor. If Atlanta can pull off the upset, it will be a major NFL Week 2 headline.
"We often receive complimentary products to review at Sportsnaut. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team."