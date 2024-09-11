How to Watch Falcons vs. Eagles: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The marquee spot for NFL Week 2 will go to the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. Their Monday Night Football contest, which kicks off on Sept. 16 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, promises to be an exciting one.

The Eagles are once again among the top favorites to make the Super Bowl in 2024, with ESPN giving them 11-to-1 odds to win it all. Jalen Hurts is again expected to carry the team far, and many pundits predict at least 10 wins from the team this year.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is expected to surge forward under new head coach Raheem Morris, leaving their losing ways behind. The Falcons are not Super Bowl favorites, by any means, but they’re expected to field a much more competitive team this year. At the very least, they’ll make this Monday matchup interesting.

How to watch Falcons vs. Eagles

Falcons vs. Eagles predictions

Early-season predictions have this contest between the Falcons and Eagles playing out a lot tighter than you might expect. The Eagles are still favorites, but only by four points. Unsurprisingly, experts think Kirk Cousins will be a difference maker for Atlanta. And the fact that the Eagles will be coming off heavy travel from their Week 1 opener in Brazil could play in the Falcons’ favor. If Atlanta can pull off the upset, it will be a major NFL Week 2 headline.