How To Watch Everton vs Liverpool Live This Weekend￼

After Everton narrowly avoided the drop zone last season, they’re back for vengeance. Last year saw Liverpool win both meetings between the two clubs, leaving Everton in 16th place while Liverpool was one point shy of first. Their next head-to-head match takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, leaving us to wonder whether or not history will repeat itself this season.

Here are the best ways to watch Everton vs Liverpool live without missing a minute of the action.

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool

Cord-cutting sports fans rejoice: This year, USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock hold the streaming rights for the English Premier League matches, which means you don’t need cable TV to tune in. Instead, fans can sign up for streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV to stream Everton vs Liverpool live for a low monthly cost. With mobile apps to take the game on the go, streaming services like these help you stay up to date from kickoff to the final whistle.

We reviewed each streaming service’s offerings and pricing, so you don’t have to. After all our research, the service that came out on top was Sling TV. With low monthly costs, customizable subscriptions, and a wide variety of channels, Sling TV is an ideal spot to settle in and watch the 2022-23 English Premier League season.

Our preferred service: Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV carries tons of quality content and live network coverage for one of the lowest monthly costs on the market. Unlike the traditional package layout, Sling TV offers a unique channel lineup depending on your chosen plan. For example, Sling Orange comes with major sports channels like ESPN, ESPN 2, And ESPN 3 for endless sports content covering football, basketball, golf, tennis, and more.

However, you’ll need a Sling Blue or Orange & Blue subscription if you want to stream the Everton vs Liverpool match. Sling Blue doesn’t come with ESPN, but you’ll be able to stream major sports networks like the NFL Network, Fox Sports 1, Stadium, and USA Network, whether at home or on the go. If you don’t want to choose between your favorite networks, the Sling Orange & Blue plan has it all. This bundle comes with all Sling channels from both packages, giving you the best variety possible with 47 channels to choose from. If you’re not sure Sling TV is right for you, a current offer of 50% off your first month might make it an easier decision.

Other ways to live stream Everton vs Liverpool this weekend

English Premier League schedule 2022-23

You can find the full Premier League schedule here on ESPN.com.

Final thoughts

After reviewing each service covering the English Premier League this year, Sling TV is our preferred platform to catch the Everton vs Liverpool matchup live. With a variety of popular sports networks, incredible customization for the perfect subscription, and low monthly costs, we think Sling TV is the best option. Plus, with 50% off your first month to lower the price even further, we can’t imagine a better way to enjoy every minute of this year’s English Premier League season.

FAQs

What streaming service has Premier League?

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming the 2022-23 English Premier League season. You can also catch the games on FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Peacock Premium.

Is the Everton vs Liverpool game free to watch?

Everton games aren’t free to watch, but viewers can get access to them with a Season Ticket or Everton Official Membership.

Is the Everton vs Liverpool match on Amazon Prime Video?

No, the Everton vs Liverpool match will not air on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch live Premier League games on Peacock?

Peacock Premium subscribers can access live matches and replays for the 2022-23 Premier League season for $4.99 per month.