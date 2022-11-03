How To Watch Arizona Wildcats Basketball Live in 2022

What team? Arizona Wildcats! Sure, “High School Music” took place in New Mexico, and the real-life Wildcats are in Arizona, but there are a lot of similarities — like the fact that both teams are known for their high performance, with 20 consecutive 20-win seasons. After several long-term coaches have retired, this upcoming Arizona Wildcats season will be one of the first with Tommy Lloyd at the helm.

Lloyd is already known for his role as assistant coach at Gonzaga, but it will be interesting to see him take the lead in the season. The Wildcats have a reputation to live up to, and Lloyd has some major shoes to fill. Can he do it?

That question remains to be seen, but you can find out by streaming games through FuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or Hulu + Live TV. You just need a service that airs the Pac-12 Network, ESPN2, Fox, CBS, or FS1 — no cable subscription required.

Where can you stream almost all of the Arizona Wildcats games?

What channels show the Arizona Wildcats games?

The majority of Wildcats games will air through the Pac-12 Network, although a few can be found on ESPN2, Fox, CBS, or FS1. The good news is that you don’t need to be a local to watch the games. There are plenty of live TV streaming services that carry these channels, even if you live out of the region (or even the country).

Watch Arizona Wildcats games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31+ No Sling Blue $40 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

Sling TV is among the cheapest live TV streaming services out there. While others might range anywhere from $60 per month or more, Sling TV starts out at just $40 for its basic Sling Orange or Sling Blue services. You can combine both for just $55, and the Sports Extra add-on (which includes the Pac-12 Network) is just an extra $11 per month. That means that you only need to spend $51 to access Wildcats games. But don’t forget — you also have the option to customize the package to suit your tastes.

Think of it this way: Even if you pick up Sling Orange & Blue plus the Sports add-on, the total cost is still only $66 per month. That’s dramatically less than even FuboTV’s $69.99 per month offer. While Sling TV doesn’t provide a free trial, you can get your first month half-off for a limited time.

Other ways to watch the Arizona Wildcats live this season

Arizona Wildcats 2022 schedule

You can find the full Arizona Wildcats schedule on ESPN.com.