Credit: Saul Young / USA TODAY NETWORK

3×3 basketball debuted in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and will be returning this summer to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. This event brought in a large audience and excitement, as it follows the same traditional rules as normal 5×5 basketball but with slight modifications.

For starters, there will only be three players on the court each time rather than the original five, and the game will only be played on one side of the court as each team shares a single hoop. The match can end in two different ways: the first team to reach 21 points or whichever team is leading after ten minutes of game time. In traditional basketball, there is a three-point line, and that line will still remain here, but every shot made beyond the line will only represent two points. Every shot made inside the line closer to the basket will serve as one point.

About USA’s Olympic 3×3 basketball teams

For Team USA, the men’s team is looking to improve its odds, as they didn’t qualify for the event in 2020. The women’s team took home the silver medal and has its hopes set on gold this time around.

When it comes to constructing the roster, there are no NBA players on the men’s side because the qualifying period took place during the NBA playoffs. This means the players on the squad are committed to playing solely 3×3 in order to qualify. Key players on the men’s side include Jimmer Ferdette and Canyon Barry.

The women’s side can recruit WNBA players because it doesn’t interfere with the WNBA season. The USA women’s squad won the 2023 FIBA World Cup and is expected to repeat success in the Olympics this year. Hailey Van Lith will be the first American who is still in college to play in the Olympic games since 1988. She shot lights out in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, leading all USA scorers with 44 points.

Where to watch Olympic 3×3 Basketball

NBC, CNBC, USA, and E! will be the main channels broadcasting Olympic 3×3 basketball in Paris this year. Peacock will be the mainstream broadcast, providing the most content available, including every single men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball game. Below are the major streaming services that will have Olympic coverage this summer.

DIRECTV

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ USA ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ E! ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Olympic 3×3 Basketball on Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium

Premium Price: $7.99

$7.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 50+

For the first time ever, Peacock will stream every sport and event during the Olympic Summer Games. This includes every medal game, along with 24/7 media coverage and analysts tracking the progress of all the countries competing.

The men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball events will take place between July 30 and August 5. With the Premium Plan, you can watch every single game through Peacock. For subscribers who want to watch totally interrupted, Peacock offers an ad-free plan if you upgrade to Premium Plus.

Watch Olympic 3×3 Basketball on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 90+

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service for watching all sports, including the 2024 Summer Olympics. Its Entertainment plan has all the basics you’ll need to watch Olympic 3×3 basketball matchups this year. When you subscribe, you’ll get access to channels that air everything from pool play to final medal rounds.

If you miss any match during this exciting new event, your DIRECTV STREAM plan will include unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you’ll have plenty of room to record and watch later.

Watch Olympic 3×3 Basketball on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 180+

Fubo is another popular streaming service that appeals to fans of all sports. Fubo’s Pro plan offering will include every channel you need to stay updated on Olympic 3×3 basketball. Outside of the Olympics, Fubo strives to cater to all kinds of sports fans looking for a streaming service. Hang on to your subscription after the action this summer to watch other high-profile sporting events across professional soccer, golf, and baseball leagues.

Similar to most streaming services, unlimited cloud DVR storage is included with all of Fubo’s plans. That way, you can record coverage and watch it back whenever is most convenient for you.

Watch Olympic 3×3 Basketball on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV will allow users to watch the Olympics smoothly. These channels will provide everything you need to watch Olympic 3×3 basketball, from initial matchups to the final, during both the men’s and women’s coverage throughout the summer.

If life gets in the way and you miss an Olympic event you planned to watch, Hulu has your back. They offer unlimited cloud DVR storage in their plan, which is on par with most other major live TV streaming services available.

Watch Olympic 3×3 Basketball on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue Price: $55

$55 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: 50+

Sling TV does not offer CNBC within its Blue & Orange plan. However, you’ll be able to watch plenty of Olympic 3×3 basketball events with Sling as it does include NBC, USA, and E!. Also, it’s important to keep in mind that some channel availability depends on your local area, like NBC, for example. That said, make sure to check your zip code to confirm that NBC is available in your area before confirming your subscription.

When you consider perks outside of channel availability, Sling falls short among its competitors with DVR storage. Your plan will come with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, and subscribers will have the option to add on more storage with an additional monthly fee. If DVR storage doesn’t matter as much to you, Sling may be an affordable option if you’re willing to miss coverage on a few core channels airing Olympic events.

Watch Olympic 3×3 Basketball on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV has been a main sponsor for the NBA Finals for the last few years and provides an ideal viewing experience for the men’s and women’s Olympic 3×3 basketball coverage. Subscribers will get every channel they need to keep up with this particular event throughout the summer.

YouTube TV matches most live TV streaming services as it will provide unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage. Outside of recording space, YouTube TV is a convenient option for subscribers who are NFL fans and want to opt into NFL Sunday Ticket for football season. Pre-season coverage gears up right after the Olympics, so you wouldn’t have to cancel service or switch services.

Olympic 3×3 Basketball schedule 2024

The entire men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball event schedule can be found on NBCOlympics.com.* Coverage will begin on July 30, so be sure to plan how you’re going to stream matchups in advance.

*All of the times are Eastern.

FAQ

How can I watch Olympic basketball games?

You can watch the Olympic basketball event in a variety of ways, but Peacock will be the home for all Olympic coverage this summer. Channels like NBC, CNBC, USA, and E! will all take part in hosting Olympic basketball broadcasts, and the majority of these channels are available on live TV streaming services live DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV.

Will Cameron Brink play in Olympic 3×3?

No, Cameron Brink will not play in the women’s Olympic basketball 3×3 event. She was chosen for the 3×3 squad but is currently recovering from a torn ACL she sustained in her WNBA rookie season. Dearica Hamby will replace Cameron Brink in the 3×3 event.

Where is the 3×3 basketball venue in Paris 2024?

All of the 3×3 basketball games will be played at the La Concorde 1 venue.