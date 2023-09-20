How many fouls to foul out in NBA games? Everything you need to know about the league’s foul rules

A common question for basketball fans is often, “How many fouls to foul out in NBA” games. Well, look no further as we explain how many it takes to get booted from an NBA game and answer several other major questions about fouls.

How many fouls to foul out in NBA games?

For those curious about how many fouls to foul out in NBA games, they will often be unsure about the exact number of fouls it takes. When players reach five fouls there often seems to be a feeling of doom and gloom as if their night on the court is over.

However, while having five fouls is problematic, it does not lead to an ejection. For a player to foul out of an NBA game, they must tally six in a 48-minute matchup.

When did the NBA go from 5 fouls to 6?

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

What’s interesting is that there is a sense of major concern when a competitor lands a fifth foul because in the early days of the league getting five did bring an end to a player’s night. However, back in the late 1940s, the NBA decided to make six the number to decide how many fouls to foul out in NBA games.

What happens if a whole team fouls out?

The NBA is a bit different than other major organized basketball leagues when it comes to multiple players fouling out. In the Association, there can never be less than eight players available at a time (five starters and three bench players).

If the freak occurrence happened where most of the team had reached six fouls, every time one of the necessary eight players left was called for another foul, the team would automatically be hit with a technical foul and their opponents would get one free throw shot and retain the ball.

What is the penalty for a flagrant 1?

The biggest offense in an NBA game is called a flagrant foul, and there are two levels to them. A flagrant 1 foul is an instance where contact committed against an opposing player, with or without the ball, is deemed to be unnecessary. The penalty for such wrongdoing is two free throw shots and the victimized team retaining the ball.

What does a flagrant 2 foul mean?

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A flagrant 2 foul is similar to the aforementioned flagrant 1. However, the big difference is that the unnecessary basketball action is also seen as excessive and overly physical. The penalty is akin to a flagrant 1, but along with two free throws and retaining the ball, the player called for the penalty is ejected from the game.

How many flagrant fouls before ejection?

As mentioned above, all it takes is a single flagrant 2 foul for a player to be ejected from a game. However, when it comes to a flagrant 1, if a competitor is called for the offense more than once, that will also lead to them being sent to the locker room for the duration of the game.

Do NBA fouls reset at halftime?

In NBA games team fouls do reset at the end of each quarter. So, if a team surpasses five fouls and is penalized with free throws for the opposing team, they are actually given a clean slate and begin with zero at the start of the next quarter.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for players and they do not get a fresh slate and retain their fouls throughout the game.