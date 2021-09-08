3 Houston Texans trade scenarios during 2021 NFL season

The Houston Texans have been as active as any team on the NFL trade market under first-year general manager Nick Caserio. Just recently, that included sending cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints in a trade immediately ahead of Houston’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Obviously, most rumors in Houston have surrounded disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson since he requested a trade early during the offseason. Something could come to fruition on that end ahead of the November NFL trade deadline.

In keeping with this theme, here’s a look at three trade scenarios for the rebuilding Houston Texans to consider during the 2021 NFL season.

Houston Texans trade Brandin Cooks to the Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 18, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles get: Brandin Cooks

Texans get: Derek Barnett, 2022 third-round pick

It’s perfectly fine for the rebuilding Texans to continue collecting draft picks. It’s the one way Caserio is going to turn things around for the fledgling organization. However, acquiring some proven talent also has to be in the cards. In this scenario, Houston takes a chance that the 25-year-old Barnett will use a change of scenery to help jump start his career. Edge pass rush is also a need for the Texans.

As for Philadelphia, it still needs to find more consistent receivers even after the team exhausted its past two first-round picks on wide receivers (Jalen Reagor and Devonta Smith). The 27-year-old Cooks has been about as consistent as it gets since entering the league back in 2014. He’s put up north of 1,000 receiving yards in five of the past six seasons and would work well with the aforementioned Smith.

Houston Texans trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

49ers get: Desmond King, 2022 second-round pick

Texans get: Jimmy Garoppolo

There’s a chance that San Francisco attempts to move off Garoppolo ahead of the NFL trade deadline. A lot of that will depend on whether Trey Lance takes over for the veteran and how the rookie performs in that role. At the very least, this is likely Garoppolo’s final season with the 49ers. Acquiring much-needed corner help and a 2022 second-round pick would be huge for general manager John Lynch and Co.

For Houston, this would pretty much be a no-brainer. Caserio was part of the New England Patriots’ brain-trust when they pushed back against dealing Garoppolo before being vetoed by owner Robert Kraft. The two have a built-in relationship. And even as a stopgap option, Garoppolo offers much more than Tyrod Taylor under center.

Houston Texans trade Deshaun Watson to the New Orleans Saints

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) jogs off the field after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Saints get: Deshaun Watson

Texans get: Michael Thomas, Marcus Williams, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick

We know darn well that the Saints kicked the tires on acquiring Watson before allegations of sexual assault became public record. Should said legal situation be resolved in the quarterback’s favor ahead of the NFL trade deadline, there’s absolutely no reason to believe that Sean Payton and Co. won’t again. Jameis Winston just can’t be seen as the long-term solution in the Bayou.

In terms of this hypothetical trade from Houston’s perspective, it opts to push back the quarterback situation until the 2022 NFL Draft. In doing so, the Texans add a record-breaking wide receiver in Michael Thomas, a Pro Bowl-caliber safety and two first-round picks to help build around moving forward.

