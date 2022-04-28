Houston Texans open to trading down in 2022 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans head into Thursday’s NFL Draft boasting the third and 13th overall picks following the blockbuster trade of star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

Houston has been bandied about as a team that will be active on the trade front. Given that these Texans don’t have a need a quarterback, it opens things up for general manager Nick Caserio and Co.

In talking about his team’s draft plans, Caserio indicated that they have talked to between six and eight teams about moving down from the 13th pick. He addd that there’s a 99% chance Houston will keep the No. 3 pick.

What are chances Houston uses both the 3rd & 13th picks? GM Nick Caserio tells me there’s a 99% chance at 3 & a “maybe 50-60% chance” at 13. Has talked to 6-8 teams as part of due diligence. Open to going up as well as down depending on players still available from their board. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) April 27, 2022

This can’t be seen as too surprising. Houston wants to collect more draft assets after acquiring three first-round picks and change from Cleveland in the aforementioned Watson blockbuster. The team is in the initial stages of a rebuild, and acquiring these assets would help expedite said rebuild.

Potential Houston Texans trade partners in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are one team that is looking to move into the top-14 of the draft. Perhaps, Houston would make sense. Per various NFL trade value charts, A move up from 24 to 13 would likely cost Dallas a second-round pick and a fourth-round selection. Owner Jerry Jones and Co. would also hypothetically offer up its first rounder in 2023 to the Houston Texans.

We also have to look at quarterback-needy teams selecting after Houston picks at 13. The New Orleans Saints (16th, 19th) and Pittsburgh Steelers (20th) are two teams being linked in trade-up scenarios for a quarterback.

Houston Texans options with the third pick

Recently, it’s been noted that the Texans are high on former LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Whether selecting him at three would be seen as a reach remains to be seen.

Offensive tackle would also be an option with Ikem Ekwonu, Charles Cross and Evan Neal likely being available at three. Selecting one of those three could also lead to the trade of Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil despite Caserio pushing back against this idea in the past.

As noted above, Caserio did say that there’s a 99% chance that Houston will be picking at three. That could very well be PR spin to up the ante in potential trade talks with other teams selecting within the top 10.

Under this scenario, trading down to find Davis Mills a legit receiving option could be in the cards. That includes USC product Drake London and Garrett Wilson from Ohio State.

Either way, these Houston Texans are a team to watch in the 2022 NFL Draft.

