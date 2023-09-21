Houston Texans could be without a top defensive player for weeks after injury in Week 3 practice

The Houston Texans will be without one of their best defensive players for their Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and possibly several more after a surprise injury during practice on Thursday.

To the surprise of no one, the Houston Texans have gotten off to a winless start to begin their 2023 campaign. As they head into their matchup this Sunday, they are 0-2 they don’t have strong odds of beating the Jaguars on the road this weekend. However, that was to be expected with a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud.

Unfortunately, the team has not been helped by the fact that their secondary has been inundated with injuries this season. Both of their starting safeties and nickelback Tavierre Thomas have or will miss games this season. However, they might have suffered their worst setback to the unit earlier today.

Houston Texans will reportedly put Derek Stingley Jr. on IR

KPRC 2 in Houston was the first to report on Thursday that “Derek Stingley Jr. injured his hamstring during practice Wednesday and could miss several games after undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging exam that determined the severity of the damage.”

Derek Stingley Jr. stats (2022): 9 games, 43 tackles, 1 interception, 1 sack

The injury is severe enough that the outlet also reported that Stingley is “a strong candidate” to be placed on injured reserves soon. That would force him out for at least the next four games.

The news has to be frustrating for the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who also played in only nine games last season due to a hamstring injury.