Houston star Marcus Sasser battling shoulder injury

Top-ranked Houston faces a game-time decision with star guard Marcus Sasser.

Sasser, a preseason All-American, injured his left shoulder during Saturday’s 53-48 victory over Saint Mary’s. He exited with 1:10 remaining and was in extreme duress.

Coach Kelvin Sampson said Sasser had to pop the shoulder back into place after the contest.

Sasser underwent an MRI exam and no structural issues were detected, according to the coach.

“He has a little pain,” Sampson told the Houston Chronicle. “There was no damage, so that’s good.”

Sasser leads the Cougars (8-0) in scoring (17.5) and 3-pointers (18) and is second with 15 steals.

Sasser is sixth points away from becoming the 50th all-time Houston player to reach 1,000 career points.

North Florida is 2-5.

–Field Level Media