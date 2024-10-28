New Houston Rockets rumors suggests 2 elite stars on trade wish list, including Miami Heat great Jimmy Butler

A new report suggests that the Houston Rockets are hoping two specific future Hall-of-Famers become available before February’s NBA trade deadline.

For eight straight seasons, reaching the playoffs became an expectation instead of a hope in Houston. However, after the relationship between top star James Harden and the organization went south in 2021, the team has been on the outside of the postseason picture for the last four years.

It is why they threw around a bunch of money two summers ago to bolster its roster. And made Ime Udoka their head coach despite a recent off-the-court controversy. Ownership wants to be back in the playoffs regularly and is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

Unfortunately, the results so far have been disappointing as they were unable to make the playoffs last year and are off to an underwhelming 1-2 start to the 2024-25 season. However, a new report claims the front office is eyeing a huge swing at a trade for a pair of superstars later this season.

Houston Rockets linked to potential Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler trades

In a new post on his Substack page, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein claimed that many around the game believe Houston is a team to watch on the trade block. There was rumored interest in a Kevin Durant trade earlier this year that the Phoenix Suns owners quickly tried to shut down. However, Stein says the Rockets’ desire to acquire the 14-time All-Star “persists.”

“Rumbles regarding the Rockets’ ongoing interest in Durant nonetheless persist. And is unlikely to fade as long as Durant’s pal Ime Udoka is Houston’s coach, and an even closer friend (Royal Ivey) remains on Udoka’s staff,” Stein wrote.

Furthermore, the word around the NBA is that the Houston Rockets would be serious contenders if Jimmy Butler hits the trade block in the winter.

“The Rockets are also increasingly mentioned by monitoring rivals as a team to watch should Miami ever reach a point that it chooses to explore its trade options with Jimmy Butler. Who grew up some 30 miles away from Houston in Tomball, Texas,” he wrote.

Butler was linked to trade rumors in the summer over the Heat’s disinterest in giving him a new extension. If Miami underperforms a move is very possible later in the season.

