Houston Outlaws add Fearless to OWL roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Outlaws added former Dallas Fuel tank Eui-seok “Fearless” Lee to their Overwatch League roster on Friday.

Fearless competed with the Shanghai Dragons for nearly 10 months in 2020 before spending the last two years with the Fuel. The 24-year-old South Korean also has competed with Team CC and Element Mystics.

The Outlaws’ current roster consists only of one holdover in DPS Se-hyun “Pelican” Oh.

Support Jung-won “Lastro” Mun was traded to the Los Angeles Gladiators on Thursday, DPS Tae-min “MER1T” Choi was acquired by the Florida Mayhem earlier this month, while support Joseph “Lep” Cambriani is set to compete with Pirates in Pyjamas.

–Field Level Media