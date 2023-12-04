Houston, BYU 1-2 in NCAA’s first NET rankings release

Credit: The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston was No. 1 followed by fellow Big 12 member BYU in the NCAA’s first NET rankings release on Monday.

By comparison, BYU (7-0) was ranked No. 19 in last week’s Associated Press poll while Houston (8-0) was sixth.

Per the NCAA, “The NET rankings serve as the primary sorting tool for Division I men’s basketball, they play an important role in establishing a team’s resume.”

Arizona, Creighton and Purdue round out the NET top five. Purdue was No. 1 in last week’s AP poll but a loss at unranked Northwestern bounced the Boilermakers from the top spot.

Baylor, Colorado State, Princeton, UConn and Marquette round out the NET top 10.

The NET ranks all 362 Division I teams, with Siena coming in last.

The rest of the NET Top 25:

11. FAU

12. Alabama

13. Iowa State

14. Cincinnati

15. Texas A&M

16. Kansas

17. Tennessee

18. Clemson

19. Oklahoma

20. Ohio State

21. Nevada

22. Indiana State

23. Illinois

24. San Diego Sate

25. Iowa

–Field Level Media