Houston, BYU 1-2 in NCAA’s first NET rankings release

December 4, 2023
Jan 8, 2023; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson speaks to his players in the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Houston Cougars defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 72-59. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY NETWORK
Credit: The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston was No. 1 followed by fellow Big 12 member BYU in the NCAA’s first NET rankings release on Monday.

By comparison, BYU (7-0) was ranked No. 19 in last week’s Associated Press poll while Houston (8-0) was sixth.

Per the NCAA, “The NET rankings serve as the primary sorting tool for Division I men’s basketball, they play an important role in establishing a team’s resume.”

Arizona, Creighton and Purdue round out the NET top five. Purdue was No. 1 in last week’s AP poll but a loss at unranked Northwestern bounced the Boilermakers from the top spot.

Baylor, Colorado State, Princeton, UConn and Marquette round out the NET top 10.

The NET ranks all 362 Division I teams, with Siena coming in last.

The rest of the NET Top 25:

11. FAU
12. Alabama
13. Iowa State
14. Cincinnati
15. Texas A&M
16. Kansas
17. Tennessee
18. Clemson
19. Oklahoma
20. Ohio State
21. Nevada
22. Indiana State
23. Illinois
24. San Diego Sate
25. Iowa

–Field Level Media

