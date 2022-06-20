Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee killed in NYC shooting

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee was killed Monday in an early morning shooting in Harlem that left eight others wounded, New York City police said.

Lee, 21, grew up in Harlem and starred at St. Raymond High School in the Bronx before playing two seasons with SUNY Sullivan community college.

He averaged 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in 27 games (24 starts) for Houston Baptist in 2021-22, earning second-team All-Southland Conference honors. He scored 52 points in a March 5 win against McNeese State.

Lee was recently named the school’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year and was on track to graduate in December.

“We are devastated. Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family,” Huskies coach Ron Cottrell said.

“… As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.”

Police said that six other males and two females were wounded. A gun was recovered at the scene, but police have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive.

–Field Level Media