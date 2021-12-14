Hot start carries No. 25 Texas Tech past Arkansas State

Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams looks on during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Winning with defense was a major step forward for No. 25 Texas Tech on a big stage a week ago, but on Tuesday the Red Raiders got a rock-solid offensive first half against Arkansas State in a 75-62 victory in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech shot a blazing 65.4 percent (17 of 26) in the first half on the way to a 45-28 lead. The margin grew even bigger, but the Red Wolves uncorked an extended run to crawl as close as 13 points in the second half.

Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders (8-1) with 21 points, and his big night loomed large because fellow veteran Terrence Shannon Jr. hobbled off the court in the first half and didn’t return after scoring only two points.

McCullar knocked down 7 of 12 field goals (3 of 6 from 3-point range) to anchor a strong offensive outing for the Red Raiders.

Adonis Arms also came up big for Texas Tech with 15 points, including 5-of-6 shooting from the floor, and Bryson Williams notched 12 points.

Markise Davis led Arkansas State (7-3) with 17 points, Marquis Eaton produced 15 and Malcolm Farrington added 14 (11 after halftime). Leading scorer Desi Sills was limited to three points and missed every shot he took (0 for 6), although he compensated with nine assists and three steals.

The Red Raiders blazed to a 65-41 lead by the second media timeout of the second half and seemed to be on the way to a breathe-easy night. But the Red Wolves didn’t go quietly and clawed back with a 17-6 surge to close within 71-58 on Farrington’s jumper with 4 1/2 minutes to play.

Texas Tech found good shots early. Of its 17 field goals in the opening 20 minutes, 11 were either layups or slam dunks. That was a chunk of the Red Raiders’ 40 points in the paint.

Besides the hot shooting, the Red Raiders also dominated the backboards 21-6 in the first frame as Arkansas State shot 39.2 percent (11 of 28). But the Red Wolves moved the ball well despite not shooting effectively and had 10 assists in the first half, 17 for the game.

