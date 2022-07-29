Hot Athletics swat four HRs to beat White Sox

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown homered twice and Stephen Piscotty and Elvis Andrus also went deep to back six strong innings from James Kaprielian and boost the visiting Oakland Athletics to a 7-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Oakland stretched its winning streak to a season-high four games while improving to 7-2 since the All-Star break. Once more, a power surge boosted the A’s, who have clubbed 33 of their 87 homers this season in July.

At 14-10 with two games remaining in July, the A’s are assured of their first winning month of the season.

Chicago grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jose Abreu’s RBI single against Kaprielian, but the advantage was short-lived.

An Abreu error and Andrus single allowed the first two Oakland batters to reach base in the second before Piscotty launched a go-ahead, three-run home run to left field.

Oakland padded the lead when Brown and Andrus connected for solo home runs over a three-batter span in the sixth.

Kaprielian capped a sterling July with six solid innings, scattering one run and four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. While the right-hander took three no-decisions in his five July starts, Kaprielian (2-5) won the two others, all while spacing just six earned runs in 28 innings.

The White Sox welcomed Kaprielian’s departure from the game, drawing to within 5-3 on Josh Harrison’s two-run homer in the seventh.

Brown connected for a solo shot in the eighth, however, and Chicago came no closer.

White Sox righty Lance Lynn fell to 1-4 after yielding five runs (four earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Lynn struck out eight and did not walk a batter in a game that featured just one free pass between the two teams.

Davis Martin allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings of relief for Chicago.

Andrus paced the Oakland attack with three hits. The White Sox had three doubles among their six hits.

–Field Level Media