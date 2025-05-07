2025 Preakness Stakes: Everything you need for the May 17 race, including early favorite

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With the Kentucky Derby now in the rearview, the 2025 edition of the Preakness Stakes is nearly here. In this space, you can find everything you need to know about the upcoming race, including channel, start time, and the current favorite.

When is the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday, May 17. The event will be in the same location where it has occurred since the inaugural race in 1873, Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

What time does Preakness start?

The Preakness Stakes race is a part of an all-day event that begins in the late morning. However, the actual race everyone will be looking to see actually begins at around 6:50 PM ET.

What channel can I watch the Preakness Stakes on?

Early coverage of the race can be found on CNBC and streaming service Peacock. But then the broadcast will switch to NBC (as well as Peacock) at 4:30 PM ET. The Preakness Stakes is the second-to-last duel of an all-day event that features over a dozen different races.

How many horses are in the Preakness?

The Kentucky Derby is unique among the Triple Crown races for having 20 horses competing. However, the Preakness Stakes will have half as many three-year-olds, with 10 currently expected to compete in 2025.

2025 Preakness Stakes betting odds

Below you can find a full list of the 2025 Preakness Stakes horses and their odds, including the current race favorite Journalism.

Journalism: 5-2

Rodriguez: 5-1

Sandman: 8-1

Clever Again: 12-1

River Thames: 12-1

American Promise: 20-1

Gosger: 20-1

Caldera: 30-1

Heart Of Honor: 30-1

Pay Billy: 30-1

How can you bet on the winner of the Preakness?

There are various options to place bets on the Preakness Stakes. Especially since sports gambling in-person and online is legal in 41 states in the US. One possible source, if you so choose, is Off-Track Betting.

Is the Kentucky Derby winner running in the Preakness?

To the chagrin of many horse racing fans, 2025 Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not be competing in the Preakness. His owners preferred to skip the race in Maryland and get him ready for the Belmont Stakes in June.

Who won the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

On a very muddy track at Pimlico, Seize the Gray beat out 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan to get the victory at the 149th edition of the Preakness last year.