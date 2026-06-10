Nov 5, 2021; Del Mar, CA, USA; Horses running in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile race leave the gate during the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Race track. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Breeders’ Cup Limited and The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) have revealed the official logo for the 2027 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which will take place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, on October 29-30.

Belmont Park Last Staged The Breeders’ Cup in 2005

The event will mark the first time the Breeders’ Cup – one of Thoroughbred racing’s most prestigious showcases – has been staged at the newly redeveloped Belmont Park.

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With their headline race – the Belmont Stakes – having been held at Saratoga for the last three years.

It also represents a long-awaited return to New York, with the World Championships last held at the famous venue in 2005.

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Racing Returns To Belmont Park In September

The transformed Belmont Park is set to reopen for live racing on September 18, 2026, following a multi-year redevelopment designed to create a world-class horse racing and entertainment destination.

The Belmont Stakes (G1) will return to its Long Island home in 2027.

At the heart of the redevelopment is a modern grandstand featuring a wide range of fan amenities and hospitality options.

Belmont Park will also boast four newly built racing surfaces, including the main dirt track, two turf courses and a one-mile synthetic oval.

Beyond the grandstand, expanded paddock area and upgraded racing and training facilities, NYRA has opened up the Belmont Park infield, creating more accessible green space for racegoers and the local community than ever before.

“The 2027 official logo incorporates the iconic New York City skyline, celebrating both a new era at Belmont Park and the enduring legacy of New York racing,” said Justin McDonald, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Breeders’ Cup Limited.

“We are pleased to introduce the 2027 logo to fans, participants and partners around the globe as we prepare for an epic return of the World Championships to the Empire State.”

New Breeders’ Cup Logo for Belmont 2027

2027 Breeders’ Cup The Sixth Time Held at Belmont Park

The 2027 running will be the sixth Breeders’ Cup held in New York, following previous editions in 1985, 1990, 1995, 2001 and 2005.

Fans looking to learn more about the 2027 Breeders’ Cup World Championships or register for ticket updates can visit BreedersCup.com/2027.

A special range of limited-edition merchandise featuring the new logo is also available now through the Breeders’ Cup online store, with all royalties supporting Breeders’ Cup Charities.

Before then, attention turns to this year’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which will be staged at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, on October 30-31.

Tickets are available now, while racing fans can watch the action live across NBC, Peacock, USA Network and FanDuel TV.

Breeders’ Cup: Racing’s World Championships

Nov 6, 2020; Lexington, KY, USA; Luis Saez aboard Essential Quality (5) reacts after winning the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile race during the 37th Breeders Cup World Championship at Keeneland Race Track. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Breeders’ Cup is widely regarded as Thoroughbred racing’s year-end championship event, bringing together many of the best horses from North America, Europe, Asia and beyond for two days of elite competition.

First staged at Hollywood Park in California in 1984, the meeting was created by breeder and owner John R. Gaines as a way of crowning divisional champions and providing the sport with a true championship showcase.

What began as a one-day event has since grown into an international spectacle worth more than $30 million in prize money.

Today, the Breeders’ Cup features a series of Grade 1 races across both dirt and turf, with championship contests for sprinters, milers, middle-distance performers, stayers and juvenile stars.

The most prestigious race of all is the Breeders’ Cup Classic, often used to determine Horse of the Year honours and won by greats like Flightline, Arrogate and American Pharoah in recent years.

Other flagship events include the Breeders’ Cup Turf, Breeders’ Cup Mile, Breeders’ Cup Distaff, Breeders’ Cup Sprint and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, which regularly showcases future Kentucky Derby contenders.

WATCH: Forever Young Winning The Breeders’ Cup Classic

Over the years, the meeting has produced some of racing’s most memorable moments.

Legends such as Cigar, Zenyatta, American Pharoah, Flightline and Enable have all enhanced their reputations on the Breeders’ Cup stage, while the event has become a major target for top trainers from both sides of the Atlantic.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic, in particular, is often viewed as one of the most important races in the global racing calendar.

Next Two Breeders’ Cup Host Tracks

2026 Keeneland Race Course Lexington, Kentucky

2027 Belmont Park Elmont, New York

The 2026 Breeders’ Cup will be held at Keeneland on October 30-31, while the World Championships will make a much-anticipated return to the newly redeveloped Belmont Park on October 29-30, 2027.

The 2025 running took place at Del Mar in California.