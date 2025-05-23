Ranking the 2025 Preakness Stakes horses, including race favorite Sovereignty

The 2025 Belmont Stakes horses will feature both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winners. As well as several other talented three-year-olds. With the final leg of the legendary Triple Crown nearly here, now is a perfect time to look at the competitors in this year’s event and rank them from best to worst.

1. Sovereignty

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite a second-place finish at the Florida Derby in March, Sovereignty took home, arguably, the biggest prize in the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby in May. The William I. Mott-trained colt beat out eventual Preakness winner Journalism at Churchill Downs, and it is why he is a slight favorite heading into the June 7 event.

2. Journalism

Journalism is one of the best three-year-olds in the world, and it is why he was the favorite at both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. While he doesn’t enter this race as the favorite, the Michael W. McCarthy-trained horse has six wins in his last seven races. Making him a very serious threat to score a revenge win against Sovereignty on June 7.

3. Rodriguez

Bob Baffert-trained colt Rodriguez was a potential dark horse at the Derby until he had to pull out of the race days before. Then he was a scratch at the Preakness. Over the five races that he has actually competed in, he has posted one third-place finish, two seconds, and a pair of wins. Including the Wood Memorial earlier this spring. If he is 100%, Rodriguez is a legitimate dark horse at the Belmont.

4. Baeza

Credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John A. Shirreffs-trained colt Baeza finished third in the Kentucky Derby after being a race week addition, and finished second to Journalism at the Santa Anita. He is a solid underdog option at the Belmont. However, for bettors looking for an intriguing place and show bet, Baeza is one to consider.

5. Hill Road

Hill Road is a solid horse that has earned top-three finishes in his last three, including a win in May at the Peter Pan. However, his lack of races against world-class competition is why he is one of the biggest long shots at this year’s event.

6. Heart of Honor

Heart of Honor is a rock-solid foreign horse with big longshot odds at the Belmont Stakes. In five appearances, the colt has just one victory, but only one finish outside the top two. Unfortunately, that came against some of the best horses in the world at the Preakness Stakes. Heart of Honor won’t win the Stakes and will just be honored to be a part of the field.

Latest Belmont Stakes betting odds

With the Belmont Stakes still a week away, below you can find the latest betting odds for the thoroughbreds competing on June 7.

Sovereignty – 8-5

Journalism – 9-5

Baeza – 7-2

Rodriguez – 6-1

Hill Road – 10-1

Heart of Honor – 20-1

Who won 2024 Belmont Stakes?

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In 2024, Dornoch was able to beat out Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness champ Seize the Grey to win the 156th edition of the Belmont Stakes.