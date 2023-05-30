Clips of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB competition go viral for all the wrong reasons

By the way, Tom Brady retired. This means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reluctantly had to find a new potential quarterback of the future this past offseason. Their solution?

Sign No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft Baker Mayfield to compete with Kyle Trask, the 64th pick in 2021. The front office also added John Wolford in free agency, who used to be with the Los Angeles Rams.

But this competition is mainly between Mayfield and Trask, who’s attempted just nine passes in the NFL. Early indications suggest both QBs will get equal opportunities to land the starting job. Yet, other action shots suggest the Buccaneers could be in for a very long season, no matter who wins the QB1 spot.

We know training camp clips can often be blown out of proportion. Especially considering players likely aren’t in their peak physical condition yet while also realizing it can take time to build chemistry between new teammates. Especially when learning a new offense as the Buccaneers are with first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales taking over play-calling duties.

Still, it’s hard not to be blown away, in a bad way, by what the Buccaneers’ QBs displayed on Tuesday during voluntary workouts. Here’s a clip of Mayfield and Trask being far off their intended targets on numerous occasions.

Checking in on the Bucs' QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/8kZQzEbdsp — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) May 30, 2023

Is it windy in Tampa Bay today? -Looks at the calmness of the trees- Nope. That excuse won’t even work. We don’t know what happened here, but we’d be willing to guess these throws were some of the worst of the afternoon. For Bucs fans, you have to hope it can’t get worse than this.

With that display, it’s hard to imagine the Buccaneers coming anywhere close to last year’s effort, where their passing attack led the NFL in attempts. But as mentioned, that was with TB12. Life is much different in Tampa Bay, with the GOAT no longer roaming the field.

